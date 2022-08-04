ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha Police Department bust nets hallucinogenic narcotics, cocaine laced with fentanyl

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns

RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home

RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Police: Two arrested in Graceland Cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. — Police arrested two male suspects for the June shooting at Graceland Cemetery. The two are also suspected of an additional shooting in 2800 block of Wright Ave. shortly following the cemetery shooting, according to police. The Racine police department said it arrested Lamarion D. Blair, 19,...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cocaine#Fentanyl#Drugs#Firearms#Cbs#Thc
wearegreenbay.com

FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years

MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting leaves man in his 20s dead; Milwaukee police seek leads

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting left a man in his 20s dead on Friday, Aug. 5. According to police, it happened around 2:20 p.m. The victim showed up to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased. The location of the shooting and circumstances leading...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate triple shooting near 91st and Allyn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four people are in the hospital tonight, Aug. 5, after a triple shooting on Milwaukee's far northwest side near 91st and Allyn around 6:00 p.m. Police say the victims are four Milwaukee men, ages 31, 30, 28 and 27. They are expected to survive. The Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Pleasant Prairie police pull over fire truck with band stuck on top after parade

Pleasant Prairie police pulled over a vintage fire truck with members of a band stuck on top on State Trunk Highway 31 Aug. 3. According to a release from police, members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois, called for help after their driver took a wrong turn and they could not alert him that he was going in the wrong direction and that they were still on top of the fire truck.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy