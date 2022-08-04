Kenosha Police Department bust nets hallucinogenic narcotics, cocaine laced with fentanyl

Read on cbs58.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns
RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
Woodridge man arrested for firing shots into Englewood park had guns, 1K rounds of ammo, CPD says
A Woodridge man has been charged after he was found with guns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and notes about mass shootings.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home
RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Two arrested in Graceland Cemetery shooting
RACINE, Wis. — Police arrested two male suspects for the June shooting at Graceland Cemetery. The two are also suspected of an additional shooting in 2800 block of Wright Ave. shortly following the cemetery shooting, according to police. The Racine police department said it arrested Lamarion D. Blair, 19,...
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
Arrests made in Da'Shontay King funeral shooting
The Racine Police Department said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen have been arrested in connection to the June 2 shooting at Da'Shontay King's funeral.
wearegreenbay.com
FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
CBS 58
Shooting leaves man in his 20s dead; Milwaukee police seek leads
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting left a man in his 20s dead on Friday, Aug. 5. According to police, it happened around 2:20 p.m. The victim showed up to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased. The location of the shooting and circumstances leading...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate triple shooting near 91st and Allyn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four people are in the hospital tonight, Aug. 5, after a triple shooting on Milwaukee's far northwest side near 91st and Allyn around 6:00 p.m. Police say the victims are four Milwaukee men, ages 31, 30, 28 and 27. They are expected to survive. The Milwaukee...
WISN
Pleasant Prairie police pull over fire truck with band stuck on top after parade
Pleasant Prairie police pulled over a vintage fire truck with members of a band stuck on top on State Trunk Highway 31 Aug. 3. According to a release from police, members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois, called for help after their driver took a wrong turn and they could not alert him that he was going in the wrong direction and that they were still on top of the fire truck.
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: Suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in Johnson's Creek area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's FBI division says a suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in the area of Johnson's Creek. Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is wanted for his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia on July 28. On...
Grocery store security guard attacked with hammer by man caught shoplifting
A bizarre incident involving a hammer occurred at a grocery story on the Near North Side Friday night. A man working as a security guard at the Jewel-Osco at Clark and Division was attacked by a man with a hammer, according to police.
CBS 58
West Allis police seek suspect in shots fired incident near Liberty Heights Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1. Police received multiple calls reporting gunshots fired at Liberty Heights Park near 62nd and Orchard just after 8:30 p.m. Officers...
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau...
