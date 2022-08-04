ONLINE art glass, paintings, prints, Oriental rugs, bust sculptures, collectibles, and misc.

Read on www.farmanddairy.com
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Domaine
How One Designer Turned a 1923 Vintage Mercantile Store Into Her Forever Home
If there’s something we never get tired of seeing, it’s a great makeover. Whether it’s transforming a retro bathroom into a modern oasis or giving a lackluster bedroom a fresh look, pros perform these design miracles all the time. To give designers a chance to showcase their...
yankodesign.com
Burnt Cork highlights resiliency in eclectic furniture collection
When you think of cork, you probably automatically think of wine or champagne. It has also been associated with accessories like bags, wallets, coasters, etc. But you don’t really think of furniture made from this material. That doesn’t mean it can’t be done right? A new furniture collection is showing off how this material, specifically Portuguese cork, is not just aesthetically beautiful but can also be a symbol of resilience.
These Vinyl Record Frames Let Me Display My Favorite Albums Like the Works of Art They Are
Click here to read the full article. Mirrors, wall art, framed photos and maps make excellent at-home wall decor options. But, music lovers know best: vinyl records make for some of the most glorious pieces of artwork to show off in your home. Sure, many vinyl record storage hacks call for keeping your records hidden, but there are also other ways to store your records in a more public setting with vinyl record frames. A classic vinyl record frame is mandatory for anyone with a record collection. These frames allow vinyl record owners to proudly display their most beloved LPs in...
What Valuables Should I Look For at Thrift Stores?
If you've ever visited a thrift store, chances are you either loved it or hated it. Perhaps you've visited a thrift store with a menagerie of dust-covered objects from decades past or items that are...
The best dorm room furniture for back to school at Amazon, Wayfair and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Sure, many dorm rooms come furnished with the absolute basics. But adding some of your own furniture can make a...
Last Minute-Trip? We Found Walmart’s Most Affordable Luggage
These highly rated bags make living out of a suitcase look good.
How Equihua Is Transforming Traditional Mexican Blankets Into Luxury Fashion
These days, you’re most likely to come across a cobija—a traditional, acrylic Mexican blanket—draped over a couch or folded at the bottom of a bed. The heirloom textiles, once used for warmth, are now a popular decor item, especially in Latin-American households. And now, thanks to independent designer, Brenda Equihua, they’re entering a third phase of life: At her namesake label, Equihua has been sewing cobijas into jackets—and demand for the garments is so high, she can hardly keep up.
How To Style Vases In The Home
Once you get past the larger pieces of furniture in a room, the smaller touches you add can make or break an aesthetic. And it's harder to find an ornament that is more versatile or well-loved than the vase. With a multitude of functions, vases have been used since antiquity as vessels for storage, for wine (we can get on board with that), and as trophies, according to the Mayfair Gallery. Vases have been decorating homes since roughly 3,000 B.C., so it's little wonder we still use them today.
hypebeast.com
Depop Collaborators: Designer and Artist Paris Takes Us To a Futuristic Planet of Her Own
Paris and her designs are based in Los Angeles — physically — but mentally, she occupies a world of her own. 69999 is Paris’ planet, and it is occupied by all of her technicolor designs which meet at the intersection of fashion and art. Depop and the effervescent Los Angeles fashion scene propelled her from humble beginnings, executing and flaunting her own creations at social events, to widespread sensation, gracing the bodies of none other than Kim Kardashian, Fousheé, and more.
