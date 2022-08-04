ONLINE art glass, paintings, prints, Oriental rugs, bust sculptures, collectibles, and misc.

Once you get past the larger pieces of furniture in a room, the smaller touches you add can make or break an aesthetic. And it's harder to find an ornament that is more versatile or well-loved than the vase. With a multitude of functions, vases have been used since antiquity as vessels for storage, for wine (we can get on board with that), and as trophies, according to the Mayfair Gallery. Vases have been decorating homes since roughly 3,000 B.C., so it's little wonder we still use them today.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 26 DAYS AGO