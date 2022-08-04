Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrested for cocaine and meth possession, multiple thefts reported

Read on www.vicksburgpost.com
Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday. If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime...
JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle at a business on I-55 Frontage Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man involved in stealing a vehicle in Jackson. JPD says the suspect went to Enterprise Car Rental on I-55 Frontage Road on Saturday and scouted the area before stealing a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 with the tag number MAL3005.
One in custody after violent crash on Wisconsin Ave.
Just before 10 p.m. Friday, a Ford Fusion traveling at a high rate of speed left the roadway on Wisconsin Avenue, crashing into a wooded embankment and taking down power lines. A Vicksburg police officer actually observed the vehicle speeding but before the officer could initiate a traffic stop, the...
Former JPD officer found guilty in beating death
JACKSON, Miss. — A former JPD police officer was found guilty in the death of a Jackson man. Anthony Fox's trial started last week and wrapped up Thursday. Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the beating death of George Robinson, 62. Fox was accused of pulling...
Three arrested in Byram armed robbery investigation
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery and carjacking in Byram. Byram police say they responded to the Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex on July 24 for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, a woman was approached by two...
Jackson shooting victim not cooperating with police
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a shooting victim isn't cooperating with investigators. Multiple officers responded to the Graystone Hills Apartments on Chadwick Drive Thursday evening. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn with Jackson Police says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. According to Hearn, the man underwent...
3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments
The incident happened on July 24 at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The female victim told police she was approached by two men who pointed a gun at her and who attempted to carjack her. During a brief struggle with the two men, the gun went off, barely missing...
Former Jackson police officer found guilty in connection to death of George Robinson
Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
MHP investigating two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Bolton
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 on Friday. MHP says the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. in Hinds County near Bolton. According to MHP, a Honda Pilot traveled east when it collided with a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stopped due...
Drive by Shooting on County Road 373 Leads to Arrest of Wesson, Mississippi Man
Investigators and Deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident and process the scene. During the investigation, Ralph Carr Jr., 50 years old of Wesson, Mississippi, was arrested for Drive by Shooting. No injuries were reported during the incident. Carr was transported to the Lafayette County...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Cash, handguns, iPhone stolen from vehicles on Monday – The Vicksburg Post
Early Monday morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office acquired 4 separate reviews of things being stolen from automobiles. Cash, an iPhone, and two handguns have been reported lacking from 4 totally different automobiles round Halls Ferry, Fisher Ferry, and Lee Roads. Both handguns have been taken from unlocked automobiles.
Pleas from murder victims family did not change prison sentence
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pleas from a murder victim’s family does not change a woman’s prison sentence. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. The Canton woman’s attorney asked the court to reconsider the prison sentence...
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
Two arrested on Letourneau Road for methamphetamine
Two people were arrested on Letourneau Road in two separate events on Monday by Warren County Sheriff Deputies for possession of Methamphetamine. The first event happened at around 5:30 a.m. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace stated that Deputy Michael Whitley stopped a Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road. The driver, 48-year-old Renee Louis Booth, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according to...
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
