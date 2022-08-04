State school superintendent wants to let students with jobs earn credits for working

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended Tampa’s top prosecutor over public statements he made indicating he would not criminalize abortion. DeSantis announced Thursday that he has suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, effective immediately, due to neglect of duty, saying during a press briefing that Warren has “put himself publicly above the law.”

