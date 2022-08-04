Tracking the Spend: Radios, Transmitters, Tablets Among Department’s Top IT Buys

Read on insider.govtech.com
Raspberry Pi Home Assistant Runs on Old Sony TV-511
If there’s one thing a Raspberry Pi is good for, it’s enhancing hardware with more features than you can shake a stick at. This project, created by Telefrag Entertainment, does just that. It’s using a Raspberry Pi to power his custom home assistant system (opens in new tab) using Jarvis—a Python-based voice assistant application that integrates artificial intelligence to interpret commands.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
The Windows Club
Internet Connection stops when Mobile Hotspot is turned on
If your internet connection stops when the mobile hotspot is turned on, then this post may be able to help you. There are several reasons why Windows 11/10 PC stops the internet connection right after turning on the mobile hotspot. This article elaborates on most common situations so you can relate them to your scenario and troubleshoot the issue within moments.
Phone Arena
Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet
During the upcoming Apple event that is roughly 5 weeks away, not only will we see the four new 2022 iPhone models (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max or Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max), but we could watch three new Apple Watch models greet the light of day. Those would be the Apple Watch Series 8, the rugged Apple Watch 8 Pro, and the more affordable Apple Watch SE (2002).
notebookcheck.net
EncroPi: USB stick based on the RP2040 with a display arrives as a secure SD card reader
SB Components has presented the EncroPi on Kickstarter, which is based on the RP2040. Introduced last year, the RP2040 is a microcontroller with dual ARM Cortex-M0+ cores and 264 kB of embedded SRAM. Also equipped with GPIO and USB 1.1 connectivity, plus support for SPI flash. According to SB Components, it has managed to utilise the RP2040 for a USB key that can read, store and encrypt data.
Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers
Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
pocketnow.com
These are the best phones under $500 in 2022
In 2022, smartphones costing under $500 are some of the most capable devices, with OEMs mixing and matching components to create some of the most comprehensive packages. Add to it the unique advantages offered to help the device stand out, and you'll see that customers, now spoilt for choice, have a complex situation at hand.
A potential new Google Nest device just passed through the FCC
The discovery of a mysterious wireless device on the FCC's website suggests that Google is considering developing a new Nest product.
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
knowtechie.com
How to see saved Wi-Fi passwords on Windows and Mac
If you don’t reconnect to your wireless network often, months or even years could pass before you need to enter your password again. That’s why a refresher on how to see all saved Wi-Fi passwords on Windows and Mac might be in order. When you want to connect...
technewstoday.com
What is Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator? Should I Disable It
Microsoft has added and removed many features in the Windows OS over the years. If you regularly use the Device Manager, you may have come across the Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator driver. However, this device driver was not present in older Windows OS like Windows 7. Users have even...
pocketnow.com
OxygenOS 13: All new features and supported devices
At its August 3 event, OnePlus officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T. Along with the new Android device, the company also showcased its upcoming Android 13-based software skin — OxygenOS 13. The new OxygenOS version comes with a new design and many features. In this article, we discuss the new features that OxygenOS 13 brings, supported devices, and the software's release date.
PC Magazine
Watch and Buy: The Best Laptop for Every Type of Student
At PCMag, we rate and review more than 100 laptops each year. Who better to help you figure out the right one to take you through the school year and beyond?. In our shoppable video, originally aired on Aug. 3, PCMag’s executive editor and lab director John Burek and popular streamer Justin Robey (@Robeytech) bring you their picks for the best back-to-school laptops for every kind of student, from grade school to college.
ETOnline.com
Samsung Back-to-School Deals: The Best Savings on Galaxy Phones, TVs, Tablets and More
August is here, which means the back-to-school season is upon us. Having the right tech is essential, so it's time to upgrade all your gadgets to survive the new school year. Samsung is offering some of the best back-to-school deals right now for students of all ages and grade levels. With Black Friday-level prices for smartphones, headphones, and tablets, you don't miss out on the back-to-school deals at Samsung.
Vodafone is offering 400% extra data with this superb SIM-only deal – just £14 p/m
We've seen a number of eye-catching SIM-only deals appear online this summer, and here's one that comes courtesy of Vodafone. The network has boosted the data allowance of its £14-per-month SIM plan from 20GB to an incredible 100GB. Vodafone 12-month SIM plan, 100GB data for £14p/m - buy here...
Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China
The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
Cult of Mac
Purchase Windows 10 Pro for $15 and Office for $28 in Back to School Sale
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In its big Back to School Sale, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
