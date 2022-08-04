Read on www.cbssports.com
Related
Mariota on 'Lesson Learned' With Titans
A starting quarterback for the first time in three years, the second pick in the 2015 NFL Draft knows he has to prove himself repeatedly.
Yardbarker
Falcons rookie could push Cordarrelle Patterson for starter reps
The Falcons didn’t have many players to boast about last season, but Cordarrelle Patterson completely captivated the fan base with his versatile style of attacking defenses and infectious personality. You don’t often hear about players in the NFL breaking out in their ninth season, but that’s precisely what Patterson did, setting career highs in receiving, rushing, and total touchdowns — 618 rushing yards (4.0 YPC), six rushing touchdowns, 548 receiving yards (10.5 YPR) and five receiving touchdowns. However, a rookie could push for some of his starting reps.
Yardbarker
Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately
There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp
The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers practice after missing time due to personal matter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice on Saturday. On-scene reporters spotted Brady in his usual No. 12 jersey, participating with the rest of the team. Brady had missed several days of practice earlier in the week. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along...
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Out for second straight day
Jones did not practice for a second straight day Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jones and fellow rookie Kyler Gordon were "day to day," but the coach withheld why both players were missing time. The Bears saw their wide receiver depth tested Saturday after N'Keal Harry (leg) and Byron Pringle (quad) were both unable to participate. While the status of either wide receiver hasn't been officially confirmed, it seems likely one or both could miss extended time during training camp, which could open the door for Jones to earn valuable first-team reps whenever he's able to practice.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
Jaquiski Tartt gets brutally honest on one major what-if from 49ers’ NFC title game loss vs. Rams
There were multiple what-if moments in the 2022 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Among them, now-former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt had a golden opportunity in the second half to provide San Francisco with a game-changing play. With the 49ers leading the Rams by a 17-14 score in […] The post Jaquiski Tartt gets brutally honest on one major what-if from 49ers’ NFC title game loss vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury
Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and he remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
CBS Sports
Giants' David Villar: Optioned down
Villar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Villar and Dixon Machado were the roster casualties for Brandon Crawford (knee) and Joc Pederson (concussion), though unlike Machado, Villar maintains his 40-man spot. An 11th-round pick in 2018, Villar struggled to a .175/.338/.286 slash line in his first taste of the majors, but the 25-year-old posted an OPS north of 1.000 in 66 games with Sacramento to begin the year (1.042).
3 biggest surprises from Sean McVay’s first Rams depth chart for 2022
Since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017, the Rams have been a top NFL club. The Rams got their Holy Grail by winning Super Bowl LVI after they switched from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford in the summer. Cooper Kupp, their star wide receiver, also had a season for the ages (145/1,947/16), […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Sean McVay’s first Rams depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons Training Camp Notebook: QBs Struggle, O-Line Battle Heats Up
The one-stop shop for Falcons training camp observations, notes and news all throughout the preseason.
Courageous Torrey Pines HS basketball player Nick Herrmann dies from cancer
Herrmann was first diagnosed with cancer in September, 2018 and was told he might never play basketball again, according to the CSUN statement.
CBS Sports
49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice
Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Facing uncertain split with Gordon
Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports that Williams has taken the first snap at six of seven practices and could get around 70 percent of the RB workload this year, while Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado suggests the split between William and Melvin Gordon at camp has been around 55/45.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday
Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
Comments / 0