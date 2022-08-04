Read on alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Talbot County in eastern Maryland South central Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland Southwestern Caroline County in eastern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cordova, or near Easton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Easton, Queen Anne, Matthews, Tanyard, Wye Mills, Griffin, Skipton, Copperville, Cordova, Harmony and Hillsboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland North central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, or near Damascus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Oakland, New Market, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Libertytown, Monrovia, Ijamsville, Winfield, Gaither, Watersville, Poplar Springs, Woodbine, Carrolltowne, Marston and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
