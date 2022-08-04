Bryce Canyon National Park Selected as 2022 Leave No Trace Hot Spot. The Park’s Mossy Cave Trail 1 of 11 Sites Across the Country Selected for Leave No Trace Solutions. BRYCE, UT – With the park’s centennial year approaching in 2023, staff at Bryce Canyon National Park have been looking for opportunities not only to celebrate Bryce Canyon’s past but also the challenges and opportunities of its future. As a part of that effort, the park’s Mossy Cave Trail was nominated and chosen as a 2022 Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace organization. From August 25th to August 29th, a Subaru/Leave No Trace Team will work with the National Park Service to provide area visitors, land managers, volunteers and the local community with information, service work and education to reduce impacts at this and other popular outdoor areas.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO