DROUGHT MONITOR: Parts of central Illinois still abnormally dry

Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
Confidence high for West Central Illinois farmers
An agronomist says farmers in west central Illinois have had better than average growing conditions this year. DEKALB Asgrow’s Lance Tarochione says it’s been drier than other parts of the state. “But never really dry enough to suffer a lot of yield loss,” he said. “We’ve been getting timely rains when we’ve had to have them.”
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
Illinois: 30,762 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths over past week
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The CDC reported Friday that 59 counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 34 counties are rated at the medium community level. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases this week. The state also reported another 59 deaths during that time. 34,416 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illness since the pandemic started.
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
One Website ranks Illinois as one of the Top 5 Rudest States
A website took the time to rank the "Rudest" states in America and somehow Illinois landed in the Top 5... We disagree with them completely, but here is what they had to say as to why the Land of Lincoln should be called the Land of Rudeness... According to the...
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/5/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) While the U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was miss-spent by the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has not shared that information so far. However, the IDES is now being called out by the federal government in a scathing report released earlier this week. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department indicates that an information deadline will soon be announced.
Illinois geography plays a role in who gets lung cancer
Lung cancer rates in central and southern Illinois are double those in the Chicagoland region, according to the American Lung Association. Kristina Hamilton, who is advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Illinois, said smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in the state. ”The smoking rates are...
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Illinois
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
Illinois State opens fall football training camp Friday
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State opened its fall football training camp Friday at Hancock Stadium. The Redbirds have a fresh look this season with a new QB in Minnesota transfer Zack Annexstad. After a disappointing season a year ago, coach Brock Spack says he’s excited to get...
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
