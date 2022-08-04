ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County reports 10% increase in youth COVID-19 cases over last week

 2 days ago
Larry Lease

Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Hospitals Recognized as ‘Best Hospitals’

Texas Health is a leader in the North Texas healthcare market, according to an annual report by U.S. News & World Report. Three Texas Health Resources hospitals made it into the 33rd annual 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report. These included Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas ranked third; Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, ranked fifth; and Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, ranked eighth.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas County, TX
CBS DFW

Thousands get free school supplies and other essentials at Tarrant County Roundup

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands waited in line to get free school supplies and other essentials at the Tarrant County Roundup. Along with backpacks, pencils, and pens, kids also received free haircuts and got all their medical needs taken care of, including shots, physicals, and dental and vision screenings. This giveaway was a relief for many.   "I think it's a great thing, it has been a great help," Kimberly Harris said.  Only Tarrant County families that meet specific income requirements were eligible.  "It feels really nice because they give to others that may need the stuff but don't have money for it," Jessika Hunt said.  Fort Worth Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner says this back-to-school event sets students up for success by removing that financial burden.  "Four out of five of our students are economically disadvantaged so events like this are very important for our parents and our students," Scribner said. "[Due to] the challenges in the economy most recently, it's an opportunity for us to help our students come to school on the first day ready to learn." The first day of school for most students in the district is August 15. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates

The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
ROWLETT, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Property values increase 21%

Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing...
SACHSE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Stabbed at DART Station

After allegedly being stabbed early on Thursday at a DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) station in Garland, a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, leaving police to search for the suspect responsible. On August 4, around 4:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Downtown Garland DART station located at the 500...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting. 
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

