Dallas County reports 10% increase in youth COVID-19 cases over last week

Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
Three Local Hospitals Recognized as ‘Best Hospitals’
Texas Health is a leader in the North Texas healthcare market, according to an annual report by U.S. News & World Report. Three Texas Health Resources hospitals made it into the 33rd annual 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report. These included Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas ranked third; Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, ranked fifth; and Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, ranked eighth.
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
Dallas, Tarrant County back-to-school fairs help families with free school supplies
DALLAS - Families in Dallas and Tarrant County are getting ready for school. But first, many will head to back-to-school fairs. The Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair kicked off Friday morning in Fair Park. It was the first time it had been fully in-person in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands get free school supplies and other essentials at Tarrant County Roundup
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands waited in line to get free school supplies and other essentials at the Tarrant County Roundup. Along with backpacks, pencils, and pens, kids also received free haircuts and got all their medical needs taken care of, including shots, physicals, and dental and vision screenings. This giveaway was a relief for many. "I think it's a great thing, it has been a great help," Kimberly Harris said. Only Tarrant County families that meet specific income requirements were eligible. "It feels really nice because they give to others that may need the stuff but don't have money for it," Jessika Hunt said. Fort Worth Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner says this back-to-school event sets students up for success by removing that financial burden. "Four out of five of our students are economically disadvantaged so events like this are very important for our parents and our students," Scribner said. "[Due to] the challenges in the economy most recently, it's an opportunity for us to help our students come to school on the first day ready to learn." The first day of school for most students in the district is August 15.
Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates
The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
Former Mayor Of Richardson, Texas And Husband Convicted Of Public Corruption
Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and her land developer husband Mark Jordan, 55, were convicted of public corruption in the Eastern District of Texas. Residents of Plano, both were sentenced to six years in federal prison. “Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly...
Former Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka and Developer Husband Sentenced to 6 Years in Federal Prison for Corruption
August 5, 2022 | April Towery | 1 Comment | Crime & Real Estate. A former Richardson mayor and her developer husband will report to federal prison Oct. 24 to begin serving six-year sentences for public corruption, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Department of Justice. Thursday’s verdict wasn’t...
When hearing loss was a public hazard: Flashing back to 1974
DALLAS — As we navigate around multiple viruses and the dangers of extreme heat in the summer of 2022, we could be neglecting a health hazard that was a concern 50 years ago and has only gotten more dangerous. In May of 1974, a WFAA story archived in the...
Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: Dallas Pets Alive
In today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds" Spotlight, we're featuring a non-profit whose mission is to save the lives of healthy and treatable pets that are at great risk of euthanasia in north Texas. To donate or volunteer, go to DallasPetsAlive.org.
Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
Code violations concentrated in some of Fort Worth’s most impoverished neighborhoods, data show
Manicured lawns sit beside overgrown, abandoned lots in the Historic Southside. Choking brush, piles of trash and used tires wait for the neighborhood code compliance officer to take notice. Historic Southside is situated in the 76104 ZIP code, where the majority of weed and high grass violations are issued in...
Former Texas mayor, developer sentenced to prison for corruption
A former Texas mayor and a developer were sentenced to six years each for bribery and tax fraud in a public corruption case that could have formed the plot of a movie.
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating and murder of girlfriend, Tarrant County DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating, murder and robbery of his girlfriend, the Tarrant County District’s Office announced. Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Angela Gagne on Friday,...
Property values increase 21%
Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing...
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
Man Stabbed at DART Station
After allegedly being stabbed early on Thursday at a DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) station in Garland, a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, leaving police to search for the suspect responsible. On August 4, around 4:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Downtown Garland DART station located at the 500...
Jailed Smith Co. constable has outstanding fine from Texas Ethics Commission
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An open records request shows suspended Pct. 1 Smith Co. Constable Curtis Trailer-Harris, who is jailed facing charges of Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity, also owes the Texas Ethics Commission a $2,500 fine that’s been delinquent for nearly three years. State law requires candidates...
Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting.
