Dallas County reports 10% increase in youth COVID-19 cases over last week

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Thousands waited in line to get free school supplies and other essentials at the Tarrant County Roundup. Along with backpacks, pencils, and pens, kids also received free haircuts and got all their medical needs taken care of, including shots, physicals, and dental and vision screenings. This giveaway was a relief for many. "I think it's a great thing, it has been a great help," Kimberly Harris said. Only Tarrant County families that meet specific income requirements were eligible. "It feels really nice because they give to others that may need the stuff but don't have money for it," Jessika Hunt said. Fort Worth Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner says this back-to-school event sets students up for success by removing that financial burden. "Four out of five of our students are economically disadvantaged so events like this are very important for our parents and our students," Scribner said. "[Due to] the challenges in the economy most recently, it's an opportunity for us to help our students come to school on the first day ready to learn." The first day of school for most students in the district is August 15.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO