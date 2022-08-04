Read on www.lindyssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Sends Julius Randle To Dallas
Every Batman needs a Robin. We guess. On the other hand, most of the best Batman movies don’t feature a Robin character at all. Let’s start over. Every top NBA player needs a co-star. Granted, we’ve seen one-star teams have a degree of success in the past, but...
NBC Sports
Sixers' preseason schedule includes two meetings with Cavs
The Sixers and Cavs will get to know each other a bit better this preseason. Two of the four matchups on the Sixers’ 2022-23 preseason slate are with Cleveland. Below is the Sixers’ full schedule, which the team announced Friday afternoon. The two home games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
This Nets-Spurs Trade Sends Jakob Poeltl To Brooklyn
Consider this a Public Service Announcement: do not try to predict what the Brooklyn Nets are going to do this NBA offseason. It’s not worth it. The Nets have been the most turbulent team in the NBA this offseason. First, reports surfaced that they wanted to trade Kyrie Irving. Given how unreliable he’s been in recent years, that’s fair enough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New mock trade has Nets moving star Ben Simmons to Hawks in a deal
When it comes to trades for the Brooklyn Nets, the obvious focus is on Kevin Durant. The superstar former MVP requested a trade back on June 30, but the Nets have yet to find an offer that fits their obvious high price tag for the future Hall of Famer. At...
Where Does Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Young NBA Players?
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down the best of the NBA's under-25 generation.
Lakers News: Insider Provides Expectations for LA Newcomer Lonnie Walker IV
Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV is sure to provide some spark in Darvin Ham's system this season.
On This Day In NBA History: August 6 - The "Phildelphia 76ers" Are Born
On this day in 1962, the Syracuse Nationals were rebranded to the Philadelphia 76ers after relocating to Philadelphia and being acquired by new ownership.
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 NBA offseason grades: Thunder praised for moves
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a relatively normal offseason for a rebuilding team. The only outside additions to the roster are the four rookies from the 2022 NBA draft including the No. 2 pick in Chet Holmgren. The other three draft picks were Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams.
OKC Thunder officially announce Mike Muscala contract
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the Mike Muscala contract on Thursday. This announcement comes 35 days after the Thunder reportedly signed Muscala. The Thunder agreed to a one-year, veterans minimum deal with Muscala on June 30. This move happened a day after the team declined Muscala’s $3.5 million team option for the 2022-23 season.
theScore
Lowry tried to get Vince Carter back to the Raptors
Toronto Raptors great Kyle Lowry tried to recruit another franchise star back to the team during his tenure: eight-time All-Star Vince Carter. "We tried to get it done. ... I was one of the biggest advocates of trying to get him back in Toronto," Lowry said on "The VC Show with Vince Carter."
Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw
Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
MLB・
Comments / 0