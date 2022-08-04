ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NBC Sports

Sixers' preseason schedule includes two meetings with Cavs

The Sixers and Cavs will get to know each other a bit better this preseason. Two of the four matchups on the Sixers’ 2022-23 preseason slate are with Cleveland. Below is the Sixers’ full schedule, which the team announced Friday afternoon. The two home games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Spurs Trade Sends Jakob Poeltl To Brooklyn

Consider this a Public Service Announcement: do not try to predict what the Brooklyn Nets are going to do this NBA offseason. It’s not worth it. The Nets have been the most turbulent team in the NBA this offseason. First, reports surfaced that they wanted to trade Kyrie Irving. Given how unreliable he’s been in recent years, that’s fair enough.
theScore

Lowry tried to get Vince Carter back to the Raptors

Toronto Raptors great Kyle Lowry tried to recruit another franchise star back to the team during his tenure: eight-time All-Star Vince Carter. "We tried to get it done. ... I was one of the biggest advocates of trying to get him back in Toronto," Lowry said on "The VC Show with Vince Carter."
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw

Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
