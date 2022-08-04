People’s Pantry needs support to ease growing hunger in the Berkshires

Read on theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September
With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
We are what we eat: How food, farms, and community can save the planet
New Marlborough — For Mark and Kristin Kimball, a diet made up entirely of whole food — in season, and in abundance — is the norm, not the exception. It’s a philosophy turned way of life the owners and operators of Essex Farm share with the tight-knit community they are cultivating in the Champlain Valley of Vermont. Each week, the Kimballs nourish their neighbors — to the tune of several hundred Community Supported Agriculture members, from 150 families — by providing good food, delivered straight from the dirt; it’s a model as simple as it is revolutionary. On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 4:30 pm, The New Marlborough Meeting House will host the Kimballs for a conversation rooted in food, farming, and community — which, when combined, create a symbiosis of sorts that not only elicits mutual benefits but also stands to make big changes in the world.
Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.
Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds
Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
State lawmakers push to limit MassHealth's ability to recoup funds after members die
One of the proposed state laws left in limbo at the end of formal legislative sessions on Beacon Hill this week is an amendment to limit MassHealth's estate recovery program. MassHealth is the state's Medicaid program. It provides health coverage mainly to people with low incomes. Many people don't know...
Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed
NORTHAMPTON — Fire and police, as well as state regulators, responded Saturday morning to what was described as a “major water leak” at BI-QEM chemical company, which prompted its closure. A faulty sprinkler system caused damage to the facility and machinery at the plant at 238 Nonotuck...
Pittsfield Furniture, After 34 Years, Announces Closure, Huge Deals!
You've heard the radio commercials, 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St.! It's Pittsfield Furniture, and, after 34 years is announcing its closure and massive liquidation sale. I had a chance to speak with Paul Clark on Friday and he said everything must go! To the bare walls!
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Water restrictions coming for Pittsfield
An emergency water restriction for Pittsfield is due to start on Monday due to the lessening water supply of the Pittsfield Cleveland Reservoir.
Mama And Two Baby Bears Saved From A Culvert (Photos)
Photos used in this story are with the permission of Libby Lord Photography. In the past few weeks, there has been a real uptick in bear sightings, we had one at our house in Lanesborough where the bear was taller than my six-foot-one-inch hubby on the porch, taking out the garbage which I think the bear had the same idea, except his way of taking out the garbage is out of the can and is usually a mess!!
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Common medications can make you sensitive to heat!
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
I Publius: Thoughts on parking, and bears again
A number of years ago, I read an article in the paper that recounted how a fight over a parking space led to one man shooting another in New York City. It seems that one man was backing into a parking space the way you’re supposed to, and the second man broke the law of the New York jungle and “dive bombed” into the space from behind. You’ve all seen it happen but parking spaces in New York City are at such a premium — so golden, so valuable — that it isn’t unthinkable to imagine that a homicide could result from the competition for that prime real estate. Of course, the man who committed the murder had a gun. If that were not the case, the outcome would have been decidedly different because no gun, no murder.
MA Residents Can Take Advantage Of An “Amazing Freebie”
Mark this date down on your calendars: Saturday, September 17th as The Bay State will participate in the annual Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day and this is where residents can benefit to commemorate this special milestone. Various museums will offer FREE admission upon entry. Here's how it works:. All participants will...
