Daily Mail

Blue Jays acquisition Whit Merrifield says he IS now vaccinated for COVID after skipping a road trip to Toronto with the Kansas City Royals because he refused to get the injection

Whit Merrifield indicated Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired by Toronto in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night in Minnesota.
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Sunday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is nto in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Eric Hosmer versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 300 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a...
FanSided

Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp

There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
FanSided

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Odds for Sunday, August 7 (Weak Pitching Matchup Gives Over Value)

Do you like scoring? I hope so, because today's battle between Jose Urena and Zach Davies should be a runs bonanza. Urena has a 10.41 ERA in his last three outings and the Colorado Rockies are just 1-6 in his last seven starts. He's in the third percentile in expected batting average and sixth in expected slugging percentage, so he's been dreadful.
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will face each other for the third game in a four-game series on Saturday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick we have laid out below. Boston is out of its comfort zone, […] The post MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Bobby Witt Jr. hitting second in Kansas City's Saturday lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Witt Jr. will operate the shortstop position after Nicky Lopez was shifted to second base and Michael Massey was rested. In a matchup against Boston's right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, our models project Witt Jr....
FanSided

FanSided

