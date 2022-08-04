Sanford police cadet program pays for tuition, salary to increase recruitment

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford has found 17 police officers out of the 143 officers it needs.

Similar to other small cities in Central Florida, filling these positions is a challenge as they compete with larger agencies that pay more, like Orange County and Orlando.

Sgt. Tina Leman said Sanford Police has always taken a community policing approach to fight crime and plans on applying that strategy to recruiting new officers.

Through the Cadet Sponsorship Program, Sanford pays for tuition, fees and uniforms to attend the basic law enforcement academy. When cadets join the academy, they are also paid a salary.

Every employee must sign a four-year contract with the police department.

Sanford Police hopes that the four-year commitment will keep larger agencies from taking Sanford’s talent away.

Sanford Patrol Officer Robert Ortiz recently graduated from the academy. He was raised in the area and is one of the newest officers there.

“It’s great to see people you grew up with just driving through the cities and you know, just remembering certain things with these people and just enjoying the job that you do,” Ortiz said.

Cadet Dominic Delorbe is still training in the academy and said that a smaller police department appeals to him because he wants to be a homicide detective.

“It’s less competition,” Delorbe said. “[There are] more opportunities besides just going up to SWAT.”

Sanford paid for Delorbe’s tuition and is paying a salary while he goes through training.

Sanford Police are still looking for officers to serve the community.

