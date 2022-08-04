ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football: T.J. Finley back in the football complex after ridiculous cop run-in

By Andrew Hughes
 2 days ago
AthlonSports.com

Report: Auburn Quarterback Arrested This Thursday Morning

We have troubling news to share out of the SEC. A projected starting quarterback was arrested this Thursday morning, according to a report. Projected Auburn starting quarterback T.J. Finley, the former LSU signal caller, was arrested this Thursday morning. He was charged with attempting to elude police. More details are...
AUBURN, AL
Daily Mail

Auburn QB TJ Finley is arrested on misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude police after 'failing to wear a helmet on a moped' - but gets released in time for the Tigers' first practice

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley began fall practice on Thursday but only after turning himself into police on a misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude officers. Finley was released in time to participate in the Tigers' first practice of the season on Thursday afternoon on the Auburn, Alabama campus. According to...
AUBURN, AL
College Football HQ

Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season 2022 Auburn Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Carver Tigers: In The Trenches – Episode 2

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – In the second chapter we’ll meet some of the players that new head coach Pierre Coffey will depend on to lead the Tigers. There are some big shoes to fill heading into the 2022 season. Dual threat quarterback, DJ Riles, and explosive running back, Jaiden Credle, were key members of Carver’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

New 'gig-economy' app coming to Auburn links restaurant workers with jobs

Brett Ables knows a thing or two about Auburn restaurants. He got his start working at both Hamilton’s on Magnolia and Jimmy John’s while taking classes at Southern Union State Community College, and he says he fell in love with what he calls the “stressful chaos” of the restaurant industry.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Same team, new roles: Farrell Seymore and Kelli Fischer ready to start another year at Opelika City Schools

As Opelika City Schools prepare for classes to start on Monday, the superintendent and Opelika High School principal are in new roles and ready to go. Farrell Seymore, previously the OHS principal, stepped into the superintendent position after Mark Neighbors retired in May. Neighbors served in the position for 15 years and worked in education for more than 36 years.
OPELIKA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW Auburn HomeGoods is on its way

If you like shopping for home decor, you’ll love this news. According to WTVM, HomeGoods announced plans to open a new store location in Auburn. Keep reading for more information on the city’s newest retail addition. Welcome home, Auburn HomeGoods. HomeGoods has announced a location for its newest...
tallasseetribune.com

Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries

Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
NOTASULGA, AL
alabamanews.net

Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field

A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality. Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.
MACON COUNTY, AL
