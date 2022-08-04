Auburn football: T.J. Finley back in the football complex after ridiculous cop run-in

Read on flywareagle.com
Why Oregon transfer DT Jayson Jones reminds one Auburn teammate of Derrick Brown
Jayson Jones is a mountain of a man. At 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds, the Oregon transfer is the largest player along Auburn’s defensive line this season, and the Tigers are hoping he can help plug a hole in the middle of that line this fall. While Jones, who arrived...
Auburn football fall camp: Day two observations
Here are some observations from Auburn football's second day of fall camp.
AthlonSports.com
Report: Auburn Quarterback Arrested This Thursday Morning
We have troubling news to share out of the SEC. A projected starting quarterback was arrested this Thursday morning, according to a report. Projected Auburn starting quarterback T.J. Finley, the former LSU signal caller, was arrested this Thursday morning. He was charged with attempting to elude police. More details are...
Auburn QB TJ Finley is arrested on misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude police after 'failing to wear a helmet on a moped' - but gets released in time for the Tigers' first practice
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley began fall practice on Thursday but only after turning himself into police on a misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude officers. Finley was released in time to participate in the Tigers' first practice of the season on Thursday afternoon on the Auburn, Alabama campus. According to...
Auburn football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season 2022 Auburn Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football
Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin shares sense of humor with T-shirt handout during start of fall camp
Bryan Harsin has worked on sharing more of his personality since his job was in jeopardy during an internal inquiry nearly cost him his job. Since then, the Auburn coach has launched a podcast and in general tried to show more of his sense of humor. On Friday, he made...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee throws out first pitch at Minnesota Twins game
With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday in Minneapolis. Lee flipped off the mound and delivered her pitch to the plate to the delight of the crowd. “Such an honor getting...
Carver Tigers: In The Trenches – Episode 2
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – In the second chapter we’ll meet some of the players that new head coach Pierre Coffey will depend on to lead the Tigers. There are some big shoes to fill heading into the 2022 season. Dual threat quarterback, DJ Riles, and explosive running back, Jaiden Credle, were key members of Carver’s […]
Lagrange, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Villa Rica High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Opelika-Auburn News
'It's put up or shut up': It's graduation weekend at Auburn, then 'real life is about to start'
Auburn held its summer commencement ceremony on Friday, as families of summer graduates gathered in Neville Arena for the conferral of degrees and a keynote speech by Jay Price, an Auburn alumnus and CEO of Southern Veterinary Partners. In his first commencement address as university president, Chris Roberts congratulated students...
Opelika-Auburn News
New 'gig-economy' app coming to Auburn links restaurant workers with jobs
Brett Ables knows a thing or two about Auburn restaurants. He got his start working at both Hamilton’s on Magnolia and Jimmy John’s while taking classes at Southern Union State Community College, and he says he fell in love with what he calls the “stressful chaos” of the restaurant industry.
Alabama Girl Escapes Child Killer By “Chewing” Her Way Out
It's now been confirmed that one of the dead bodies found at the suspects house is a 14-year-old boy. As a father of two little girls (they will always be little to me) this story is as scary as it gets. Authorities in Alabama are calling a 12-year-old girl a...
COLD CASE: Columbus officials investigate Alabama minister stabbed 26 times, unsolved for 62 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for information pertaining to a local minister’s murder that has went unsolved since 1960. According to Columbus Police, Julian May’s body was found near Debby Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960. At the time of May’s death, he was an ordained minister in […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Same team, new roles: Farrell Seymore and Kelli Fischer ready to start another year at Opelika City Schools
As Opelika City Schools prepare for classes to start on Monday, the superintendent and Opelika High School principal are in new roles and ready to go. Farrell Seymore, previously the OHS principal, stepped into the superintendent position after Mark Neighbors retired in May. Neighbors served in the position for 15 years and worked in education for more than 36 years.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW Auburn HomeGoods is on its way
If you like shopping for home decor, you’ll love this news. According to WTVM, HomeGoods announced plans to open a new store location in Auburn. Keep reading for more information on the city’s newest retail addition. Welcome home, Auburn HomeGoods. HomeGoods has announced a location for its newest...
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
Balloons released for Central High student who lost battle to brain cancer
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — 18-year-old Tatiana Gordon fought cancer until the very end. She passed away on July 27; on Friday, her family, friends and teachers released balloons in her honor. Loved ones said goodbye to Tatiana as silver and blue balloons headed toward the clouds. The former Central High Student made a lasting […]
alabamanews.net
Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field
A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality. Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.
Ala. Girl's Mom and Brother Were 2 Slain Victims Found After She Chewed Through Restraints to Escape Captivity
Alabama police have identified the two decomposing bodies found earlier this week after a 12-year-old girl escaped her assailant and led them to a mobile home. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says the victims are the girl's mother Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her younger brother, who has not been named.
