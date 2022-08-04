ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Accuses Him of Fathering Baby with Another Woman

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay is pulling the plug on their marriage.

Earlier this week, Renay filed for divorce, noting, “The marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

In the court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Renay accused Ne-Yo of committing “the act of adultery.”

She also claimed that he “recently fathered a minor child with his paramour.”

The papers list July 22 as their date of separation.

Crystal is requesting primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their three children, Shaffer, 6, Roman, 3, and Isabella, 13 months.

She’s also asking for a “sufficient amount of child support” and alimony.

The filing comes just days after Renay slammed Ne-Yo on social media.

She took to Instagram over the weekend, letting followers know she was “heartbroken and disgusted” to learn he was allegedly unfaithful for years.

Crystal wrote, in part, “8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them. To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

The 36-year-old said she will “no longer lie to the public,” explaining, “I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

Renay asked that people “stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern.”

She insisted, “I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it is up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, responded, asking to keep the matter private. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

It has been a roller coaster romance for Ne-Yo and Crystal, who first tied the knot in 2016. He filed for divorce in February 2020. At the time, he told the “Private Talk with Alexis Texas” podcast, “Long story short, she's got demons just like everybody else, just like me. We realize that our demons don't mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it's gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.”

Ne-Yo stressed, “With that being said, that's that, that's the end of that chapter, not the end of the book.”

Sure enough, it wasn’t the end of the book, because the couple reconciled during quarantine.

In July 2020, he opened up to “The Talk” about getting back together with Crystal, saying, “We're actually stronger now than we were before.”

To seal the deal, Ne-Yo popped the question again on New Year’s Eve 2020 with a giant ring.

The couple went on to welcome their third child together, Isabella Rose, in June 2021, and had a splashy wedding in Las Vegas to celebrate the renewal of their vows in April 2022.

