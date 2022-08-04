ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

'No surprise': Raleigh couple finds racial slurs on sidewalk in front of home

By Akilah Davis via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

The racial slurs might be gone from the sidewalk in front of Matt Moore's home, but the damage is already done. A neighbor in the Renaissance Park community made the shocking discovery while she was out on her morning walk.

"I feel like people have recently been empowered to say the quiet part out loud and not pay a price for it," Matt Moore said.

Vandals spray painted ' (n- word) lives don't matter'. They also destroyed one side of a sign in his front yard.

"Not a lot of surprise just because our 'Black Lives Matter' sign has been stolen twice in the last two years," he said.

Neighbors like Matt Jorgenson have plenty of other signs in his garage to replace it with.

"That's what the community is about. We're all bout inclusion, pro-inclusion, pro-everybody matters and everybody should be here," Jorgenson said.

Another neighbor Amy Crum says hate has no place in their community.

"We're going to double-down. Everyone is going to have a sign exactly like Matt's. Some of us are doing double signs," she said.

Moore has filed a police report and no one has been arrested.

He is turning a negative into a positive by donating $500 to the Black Voters Matter fund in honor of the vandals, and his neighbors are planning to match it.

"Whoever did this, this ones on you," Moore said. "Congratulations."

Comments / 68

Sharlene Davis
2d ago

First Thank All People that feel and LOVE like you All Do ❣️We Appreciate Y'ALL ❤️🤗❤️🤗 So People buckle up for long and bumpy ride is a black woman I've been riding on this bus for a long time all lives All rights do matter and we all got to stick together tighter now than ever❣️

Reply(2)
21
blkn50 blkn50
2d ago

That’s why I have cameras around my house front back side I wish I would see someone out there I’m going to let my soldiers out (2 pit bulls) I bet they will see who doesn’t matter

Reply(1)
17
Tanya Wilson
2d ago

who every wrote that they have deep seeded issue with themselves they are evil they life don't matter

Reply
18
 

