Read on www.wytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Watermain break in Canfield affecting customers
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The city street department responded to a watermain break on Shadydale Drive in Canfield on Saturday evening. Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, crews were working on repairs. Canfield residents may see a difference in water pressure until repairs...
Local fire engine closed Sunday
Youngstown Fire Department said that fire engine 7, located at Station 1 in Youngstown will not be in operation today.
WYTV.com
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg
Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning.
Newly named Purple Heart City celebrates with memorial
The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.
WYTV.com
Hundreds without power after Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people in Youngstown are without power Sunday morning after a crash. Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street. Police said that the person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be ok.
WYTV.com
Aviation school holds open house at Youngstown campus
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its Youngstown campus on Youngstown-Kingsville Road. PIA administration and several employers were on hand to talk about issues trending in the field along with the factors in which companies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular car and plane show made its return back to the Valley for the weekend. The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
WFMJ.com
2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Fest begins
For the 36th time, the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival has spread across four blocks in downtown Youngstown. "What makes it so special is the historical significance," says chairman John Rossetti. "We keep it as close to what it was originally...this year we have people coming from as far away as California, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania."
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
There's no word yet on their injuries or how the fall happened.
WFMJ.com
Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles
A Mexican restaurant in Niles was hit with some window damage Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the building. The incident occurred at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time 21 News crews arrived at the scene, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
WYTV.com
Niles teachers issue strike notice
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don’t see progress in contract negotiations. On Thursday, the teachers’ union issued a strike notice saying a walkout could begin on September 1. Niles’ first day of school is August 29. The...
WYTV.com
Cookout engages community with safety service members
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A cookout in Poland spread a message on getting to know those who serve and protect the community. Poland held its Safety Services Day Cookout on Saturday at Poland Township Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to speak with police and fire chiefs,...
One of Youngstown’s oldest homes is renovated, for sale
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has renovated one of the city's oldest houses and it's now up for sale.
WYTV.com
Police and prosecutor to share in $5.7 million for crime fighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Valley agencies will share in a $5.7 million grant to help fight crime in Ohio. East Liverpool police are getting $323,413, Salem police are getting $159,704 and the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is getting $495,151. The money is the sixth round of grants...
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
Double fires stress Youngstown Fire Dept.
Two fires at the same time took up all of the Youngstown Fire Department's resources Thursday morning.
ODOT works on unknown cause of flickering lights in East Liverpool
East Liverpool Police are warning drivers about an issue with street lights.
Comments / 0