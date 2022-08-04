ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Watermain break in Canfield affecting customers

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The city street department responded to a watermain break on Shadydale Drive in Canfield on Saturday evening. Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, crews were working on repairs. Canfield residents may see a difference in water pressure until repairs...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown's East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Hundreds without power after Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people in Youngstown are without power Sunday morning after a crash. Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street. Police said that the person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be ok.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Aviation school holds open house at Youngstown campus

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics's School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its Youngstown campus on Youngstown-Kingsville Road. PIA administration and several employers were on hand to talk about issues trending in the field along with the factors in which companies...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular car and plane show made its return back to the Valley for the weekend. The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
VIENNA CENTER, OH
WFMJ.com

2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Fest begins

For the 36th time, the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival has spread across four blocks in downtown Youngstown. "What makes it so special is the historical significance," says chairman John Rossetti. "We keep it as close to what it was originally...this year we have people coming from as far away as California, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania."
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles

A Mexican restaurant in Niles was hit with some window damage Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the building. The incident occurred at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time 21 News crews arrived at the scene, the...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Niles teachers issue strike notice

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don't see progress in contract negotiations. On Thursday, the teachers' union issued a strike notice saying a walkout could begin on September 1. Niles' first day of school is August 29. The...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Cookout engages community with safety service members

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A cookout in Poland spread a message on getting to know those who serve and protect the community. Poland held its Safety Services Day Cookout on Saturday at Poland Township Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to speak with police and fire chiefs,...
POLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...

