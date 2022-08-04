ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

How will Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat be filled?

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 2 days ago
The Independent

Aftermath of car crash that killed US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in Indiana

US Representative Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash, her office said on Wednesday, 3 August.The Republican congresswoman died following a crash in Elkhart County, Indiana at 12.32 pm local time, according to multiple news sources.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, and a local Republican Party official, Zachery Potts, were also killed in the crash.A statement from Ms Walorski’s husband, shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, confirmed the news.“She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” the statement said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaRepublican accused of inciting violence against agents enforcing gun lawsNew York republican candidate attacked on stage by man with ‘bladed’ knuckleduster
Daily Mail

Joe Biden leads tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 58, after she was killed in horror car crash when woman veered into oncoming traffic and hit her head-on: President orders flags be flown at half-staff across Washington DC in her honor

Joe Biden has led emotional tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski after she was killed in a horrific head-on car crash in Indiana. The President said he was 'shocked and saddened' by the Republican's passing when a car crossed the road and veered into oncoming traffic in Elkhart County on Wednesday.
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash, sheriff says

Washington — Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed in a car crash Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Walorski, 58, was in a SUV traveling southbound when it was hit head-on by another car just after 12:30 p.m. All three occupants in the vehicle — Walorski, her district director Zachery Potts, 27, and communications director Emma Thomson, 28 — died as a result of their injuries. The sole passenger of the other car involved in the crash, which was traveling northbound, also was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Siegel.An investigation by the Elkhart...
