How will Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat be filled?

Read on abc57.com
Related
Aftermath of car crash that killed US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in Indiana
US Representative Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash, her office said on Wednesday, 3 August.The Republican congresswoman died following a crash in Elkhart County, Indiana at 12.32 pm local time, according to multiple news sources.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, and a local Republican Party official, Zachery Potts, were also killed in the crash.A statement from Ms Walorski’s husband, shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, confirmed the news.“She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” the statement said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaRepublican accused of inciting violence against agents enforcing gun lawsNew York republican candidate attacked on stage by man with ‘bladed’ knuckleduster
A Look at Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Career and Net Worth Upon Her Death
Known for her dedication to service and well-liked by her Democrat and Republican colleagues in the House, Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident on Wed., Aug. 3. She was 58...
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Warloski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday.
Joe Biden leads tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 58, after she was killed in horror car crash when woman veered into oncoming traffic and hit her head-on: President orders flags be flown at half-staff across Washington DC in her honor
Joe Biden has led emotional tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski after she was killed in a horrific head-on car crash in Indiana. The President said he was 'shocked and saddened' by the Republican's passing when a car crossed the road and veered into oncoming traffic in Elkhart County on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash, sheriff says
Washington — Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed in a car crash Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Walorski, 58, was in a SUV traveling southbound when it was hit head-on by another car just after 12:30 p.m. All three occupants in the vehicle — Walorski, her district director Zachery Potts, 27, and communications director Emma Thomson, 28 — died as a result of their injuries. The sole passenger of the other car involved in the crash, which was traveling northbound, also was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Siegel.An investigation by the Elkhart...
Indiana House passes abortion bill, companion with $200 tax refunds to taxpayers
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Indiana House on Friday passed two bills -- one which outlaws nearly all abortions and the other which provides a $200 refund to taxpayers while also earmarking $75 million for social service programs for women and children because of the abortion ban. Senate Bill 1,...
GOP senator recognizes passing of Jackie Walorski amid bill debate: 'Light up a room like no other'
As the U.S. Senate kicked off its budget reconciliation Vote-a-rama Saturday night, one senator used a few moments to highlight Rep. Jackie Walorski and members of her staff, who died in a car accident this week. "Mr. President, I rise today to honor the lives of four Hoosiers were lost...
U.S. lawmaker Walorski, two staffers die in Indiana car crash
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Senate Democrats fend off amendments to $430 billion climate and drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday repelled attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by President Joe Biden, as Democrats forged ahead with efforts to pass a bill aimed at controlling climate change and cutting prescription drug costs for the elderly.
Comments / 0