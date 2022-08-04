ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly robbery suspect takes plea deal

By Scott Brown
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a robbery scheme that ended in murder took a plea deal Thursday. Anna Dukes was in court Thursday afternoon, where she took a plea deal for her part in the death of Elias Otero.

New Mexico woman takes plea deal in grandfather’s murder

Dukes admitted to using social media to lure a man to a park. APD says Dukes and Adrian Avila took the man to a home near 98th and Tower. Once there, the victim’s brother, Elias Otero, tried to stop them but was allegedly shot and killed by Avila.

She pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a firearm enhancement, conspiracy, and two other charges with murder and kidnapping charges being dropped. As part of the plea agreement, she will serve between five and 15 years behind bars.

Dukes will be sentenced at a later date.

Avila is charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Comments / 13

Gutierrez Gutierrez
2d ago

She lured him in, that's I believe plotting his murder what kind of lawyer does the victims family got he should of went for premeditated murder her to she played a big role in it, she did it

Reply
8
Darla s w Gabaldon
2d ago

sad when murders and sex criminals spend less time in jail than a person who did not pay child support.

Reply(1)
10
David Fauntleroy
2d ago

she won't do 5 years!! in Albuquerque they value the criminals over the law abiding citizens!!

Reply
12
