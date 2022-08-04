ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HFD investigating what caused fire that ripped through apartments in southwest Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibSDE_0h5G1nAj00

An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that ripped through an apartment in southwest Houston.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, Houston fire crews responded to a fire call at an apartment complex at 1919 S. Kirkwood.

According to a 4:37 p.m. tweet from the Houston Fire Department, crews are performing an offensive attack to put out the fire. A view from SkyEye also showed the roof of multiple units damaged.

In an update at 6:08 p.m., the fire department said the blaze had been put out and arson is on scene investigating what happened.

No one was injured in the fire, HFD said.

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

