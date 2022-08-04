ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel Cabrera Addresses Baseball Future

By Nick Selbe
 2 days ago

The 39-year-old future Hall of Famer is under contract for next season, and is set to make $32 million.

The baseball world collectively rejoiced in April when Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd member of the 3,000 hit club . With fewer than two months left in the regular season, the clock may be ticking on the future Hall of Famer’s time in the spotlight.

Cabrera sat out Wednesday’s 4–1 loss to the Twins, and though he’s been able to appear in 90 games this year—third-most on the team—he conceded on Thursday that the physical toll he’s undergone in his 20th big-league season has been difficult to endure.

“I don’t feel well right now,” Cabrera said, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press . “I’m trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play, but I don’t feel really good right now.”

On his future, Cabrera said that he would talk with his agent and Tigers general manager Al Avila before making a decision on next season. The 39-year-old is under contract through the 2023 campaign, when he will make $32 million.

Cabrera was a special selection to this year’s All-Star Game , along with fellow future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols in the National League. Entering Thursday, Cabrera was batting .271/.321/.336 with four home runs and 36 RBIs. He has spent the past 15 seasons with the Tigers, peaking with a dominant five-year run from 2011 to ’15 in which he won two MVP awards, four batting titles and a Triple Crown during the ’12 campaign.

