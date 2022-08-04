Read on kingsportpdalerts.com
Related
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lake View, police say, charges expected
Chicago police said a Black Label Limos party bus hit 13 cars in Lake View Saturday, not far from where the popular Market Days street fest was taking place. Chicago police arrested the driver a short time later, and no injuries were reported.
Oakland County man arrested with military smoke grenade, stolen pistol in car
An Oakland County man has been arrested after Michigan State Police found a military smoke grenade inside his car during a traffic stop on Detroit’s northwest side Saturday night.
Comments / 0