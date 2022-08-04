Read on www.foxcarolina.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
Related
Blue signs added to Lake Keowee docks as reference points for EMS
LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Blue signs are being posted along Lake Keowee’s docks as reference points, according to the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS). FOLKS said they will be used if anyone needs emergency services on the lake. The organization is working with Pickens and Oconee Counties as well as Duke Energy to […]
FOX Carolina
Bridge repairs on Swamp Rabbit Trail
FOX Carolina is taking a look at the health benefits of herbal tea and how it could provide some relaxation. 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash in Anderson Co. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Saturday morning.
FOX Carolina
Major portion of Swamp Rabbit trail closed for repairs, city officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Portions of a major trail for biking and walking in Greenville will be closed for repairs starting Monday, according to the City of Greenville. City officials said over the next four weeks, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be repairing the Academy Street bridge...
nowhabersham.com
Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville
A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side
There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Greenville men sentenced for armed robberies in 2019, solicitor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men from Greenville were sentenced to prison following a string of armed robberies in January of 2019, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins. Solicitor Wilkins said evidence presented at trial confirmed that Keymore Dashun Barnwell and Kendrell De’Angelo Warren conspired together and robbed...
FOX Carolina
Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are responding to a shooting near a business in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Anderson Police Department is on scene along East River Street. Officials from Medshore Ambulance Service confirmed that two victims were taken...
Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton. Deputies said the following was found: 254.5 grams […]
Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville
Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
Habersham school superintendent reflects on first day back and year ahead
On Friday, August 5, over 7,000 Habersham County public school students returned to the classroom. Many of them were met by new principals and assistant principals. Now Habersham asked superintendent Matthew Cooper for his thoughts on how the day went. Here’s what he said:. First day of school. As...
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Athens-Clarke County votes to decriminalize marijuana to $1 fine
ATLANTA — Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted Tuesday to adopt a new ordinance that hopes to decriminalize marijuana in the county. As part of this new ordinance, the penalty for possession of marijuana amounts that are less than one ounce will be a citation and a $1 fine. It passed...
FOX Carolina
National average of gas on verge of $3.99, survey says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The national average price of gas is on the verge of under $4 while the average price of gas in Greenville is $3.43 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy said the national average price of gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in...
FOX Carolina
1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
Comments / 0