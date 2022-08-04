ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toccoa, GA

FOX Carolina

Bridge repairs on Swamp Rabbit Trail

FOX Carolina is taking a look at the health benefits of herbal tea and how it could provide some relaxation. 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash in Anderson Co. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Saturday morning.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Major portion of Swamp Rabbit trail closed for repairs, city officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Portions of a major trail for biking and walking in Greenville will be closed for repairs starting Monday, according to the City of Greenville. City officials said over the next four weeks, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be repairing the Academy Street bridge...
GREENVILLE, SC
nowhabersham.com

Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville

A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Toccoa, GA
Government
City
Toccoa, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Hall Co murder suspect confesses

A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side

There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville men sentenced for armed robberies in 2019, solicitor says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men from Greenville were sentenced to prison following a string of armed robberies in January of 2019, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins. Solicitor Wilkins said evidence presented at trial confirmed that Keymore Dashun Barnwell and Kendrell De’Angelo Warren conspired together and robbed...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are responding to a shooting near a business in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Anderson Police Department is on scene along East River Street. Officials from Medshore Ambulance Service confirmed that two victims were taken...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton. Deputies said the following was found: 254.5 grams […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WGAU

Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville

Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
GREENVILLE, SC
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

National average of gas on verge of $3.99, survey says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The national average price of gas is on the verge of under $4 while the average price of gas in Greenville is $3.43 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy said the national average price of gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

