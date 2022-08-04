Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters.

Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need.

Each summer, shelters in Amarillo struggle to keep up with the pet population after puppy and kitten season. Hall said 2022 is no exception.

“I cannot tell you how many calls we get per day. Our phones even go low on the battery from calls of people finding kittens on their porches, under their sheds and garages, of mamas that have had litters of kittens,” she said. “We have people that find litters of puppies on the sides of the road and boxes in ditches, so we are pretty much overwhelmed with kittens this season. I have never seen it this bad.”

When asked how the community can help, Hall said the first priority is spaying and neutering their pets and other animals they may look out for.

“That’s the biggest contributing factor for why all the shelters and pretty much all the shelters are full,” Hall said, noting the Amarillo SPCA is also full. “Spay and neuter your pets. We also more foster people, because sometimes we want to take them in. We have foster homes already right now and pretty much all our foster homes are all filled up with kittens right now.”

For those interested in adopting a pet, Hall said visits are recommended first, saying, “Because you’ve got to see if they’re going to get along, if the dog is going to take to you if you’re going to take to the dog. We’ve got areas outside where they can visit and then if they decide to adopt them, we just come in and start the process of the paperwork.”

Hall said because they are a non-profit organization, they are always in need of donations.

“So anything coming in is, it’s whether it’s monetary, whether it’s supplies, any little bit helps,” said Hall. “Even people that call in sometimes and they got a dog that passed away. They have a bag that’s been opened, we will take anything because like I said, if it’s not for people donating to us, we wouldn’t be able to keep our doors open.”

The Amarillo SPCA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

The shelter said they will also offer an adoption event rate of $85 for a pet for Clear the Shelters. A bonded pair remains at $150. No other discounts will apply. This price will be for Tuesday, August 23 through Saturday, August 27, 2022.