ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA

By Kaley Green
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOoXR_0h5Fzfa300

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters.

Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need.

Each summer, shelters in Amarillo struggle to keep up with the pet population after puppy and kitten season. Hall said 2022 is no exception.

“I cannot tell you how many calls we get per day. Our phones even go low on the battery from calls of people finding kittens on their porches, under their sheds and garages, of mamas that have had litters of kittens,” she said. “We have people that find litters of puppies on the sides of the road and boxes in ditches, so we are pretty much overwhelmed with kittens this season. I have never seen it this bad.”

When asked how the community can help, Hall said the first priority is spaying and neutering their pets and other animals they may look out for.

“That’s the biggest contributing factor for why all the shelters and pretty much all the shelters are full,” Hall said, noting the Amarillo SPCA is also full. “Spay and neuter your pets. We also more foster people, because sometimes we want to take them in. We have foster homes already right now and pretty much all our foster homes are all filled up with kittens right now.”

For those interested in adopting a pet, Hall said visits are recommended first, saying, “Because you’ve got to see if they’re going to get along, if the dog is going to take to you if you’re going to take to the dog. We’ve got areas outside where they can visit and then if they decide to adopt them, we just come in and start the process of the paperwork.”

Hall said because they are a non-profit organization, they are always in need of donations.

“So anything coming in is, it’s whether it’s monetary, whether it’s supplies, any little bit helps,” said Hall. “Even people that call in sometimes and they got a dog that passed away. They have a bag that’s been opened, we will take anything because like I said, if it’s not for people donating to us, we wouldn’t be able to keep our doors open.”

The Amarillo SPCA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

The shelter said they will also offer an adoption event rate of $85 for a pet for Clear the Shelters. A bonded pair remains at $150. No other discounts will apply. This price will be for Tuesday, August 23 through Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Northside Toy Drive Toasting 10 Years of Giving Back

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Can you believe that it’s been 10 years since the Northside Toy Drive started?. It’s an amazing organization that is making Christmas morning special for so many kids who might not receive a gift due to a number of reasons. The organization is...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Momentum of Roses to host streetwear show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Momentum of Roses will host a streetwear show Saturday evening, giving members of the community the chance to see their new line of products. According to its website, the “Lost In My Moment” streetwear show will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Amarillo’s Five Star Hail Repair, located at […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shelters#Spca#Nbc#The Amarillo Spca
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bishop John Walter Yanta passed away Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo, Bishop John Walter Yanta passed away Saturday morning at the age of 90. According to the message, Bishop Yanta served the diocese from 1997 to 2008. Officials wrote that funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Once information becomes public, a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Rain Chances Going Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another quiet and warm day on Sunday. Into the first part of the work week the high pressure ridge sitting over us will shift to the north. That will allow the rain chances to go up a bit and the temperatures to come down a bit. Rain chances on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will run about 30-40% each day, Highs will run just below average, near 90 through mid-week.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo asking for the public’s help in combating mosquitoes; partnering with Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With recent rainfalls, come an increase in mosquitos, and the City of Amarillo is doing what it can to stop the overpopulation of the insect. Amarillo Environmental Health Director, Anthony Spanel said mosquitos start showing up in March and are around until September or October. He said the city is out […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Beta Sigma Phi honors local first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organization officials, the Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will honor first responders on Friday morning at the Amarillo Police Department. The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, said organizers, will deliver homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 local locations on Friday including the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Annual AMA-CON returns Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Amarillo Public Library, the 10th annual AMA-CON will be from Saturday, August 6 to Sunday, August 7. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 for a 2-day pass or […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing elderly person located

Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo releases official Civic Center funding petition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s city secretary’s office provided MyHighPlains.com with the official petition surrounding the repeal of the Civic Center funding ordinance, which passed on a 4-1 vote during a late May City Council meeting. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, a group of 12 Amarillo citizens came together […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friday morning fire burns home near Ellwood Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Friday morning house fire that drew six firefighting units to the scene. According to department officials, crews were called to the area of 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, where firefighters found a vacant […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 60 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy