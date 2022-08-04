Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses

On July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Inspector William Dalton with the Inspector General’s Office. Dalton advised that he has several active cell cameras on the perimeter of the Calhoun Correctional Facility due to the recent drop-offs of contraband. Drugs, cell phones, cigarettes, etc.. Dalton further advised that he has on camera an individual entering the Correctional Facility property at approximately 4:30 a.m. and exited at approximately 4:43 a.m.

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO