Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses

WJHG-TV
Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals are in jail after allegedly starting a cell phone scam, according to Panama City Police. On July 31st, officers were called to a business on West 15th Street where they say they found the victim with minor injuries. Through investigation, police say the...
Panama City police searching for missing teen
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is searching for a runaway last seen on August 2 at the Hidle House. Detectives are searching for 15-year-old Limon T. Wilson. He is approximately 6′ feet and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving the Hidle House […]
Deputies say Panama City Beach man hid camera in ex-girlfriend’s bathroom
Deputies said the victim spotted the camera and saw that it was filming. She then confronted the suspect, Timothy Joseph Blood, 51, of Panama City Beach.
WJHG-TV
Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted
DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP/WTVY) - A second suspect is now in custody in connection to a double murder in Holmes County. Dothan Police said they have arrested David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. They said Bastian is being charged with capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
dothanpd.org
Second Suspect Arrested and Additional Suspects Wanted in the Two-State Double Murder
On 7/28/2022, the Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Department began a joint investigation into a double murder. The investigation led to the discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay Road in Holmes County, Florida. The bodies are believed to be those of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who were listed as missing persons from Dothan, Alabama on 7/11/2022.
Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn. Troopers said the 19-year-old […]
WJHG-TV
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
850wftl.com
Police officer joins street race after drivers fail to see unmarked patrol vehicle
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL— Two drivers now have speeding tickets after they began racing on a bridge infront of the Chief of Operations for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3, on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge. Video shows the two drivers reving...
WJHG-TV
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on August 1st. According to Bay County Sheriff’s officials, two children and a babysitter were in the home off Cato Road when Cody Jules Famularo, 34, forced his way in.
WEAR
Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer charged with soliciting minor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer is charged with trying to lure a minor for sex. 44-year-old Jerry Hollingsworth Jr, of DeFuniak Springs, is charged with using a compute to seduce, solicit or lure a child and using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.
thecountyrecord.net
Suspect captured after 8-mile run from officers
On July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Inspector William Dalton with the Inspector General’s Office. Dalton advised that he has several active cell cameras on the perimeter of the Calhoun Correctional Facility due to the recent drop-offs of contraband. Drugs, cell phones, cigarettes, etc.. Dalton further advised that he has on camera an individual entering the Correctional Facility property at approximately 4:30 a.m. and exited at approximately 4:43 a.m.
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/5/2022 3:50 P.M. Florida Highway Patrol officials have released more information about the multi-car crash that backed up traffic on Back Beach Road. According to officials, around 9 a.m. Friday morning a red Kia Rio was driving east in the inside lane of...
washingtoncounty.news
NWFRC looks to hire correctional officers
With the highest pay increase in Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) history recently approved by the Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Northwest Florida Reception Center is looking to hire correctional officers, maintenance crew, classification officers and a variety of other staff. NWFRC Warden Gary Hewett says the prison is the largest...
WJHG-TV
New Panama City Archery Shop Hits the Bullseye
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new place in Panama City where you can get anything you need when it comes to bows and arrows. EZ Ride Archery recently opened its doors on Hwy. 231, with everything for experienced to novice archers. ”All the new innovations coming out...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Announces Capture of Wanted Homicide Fugitive on Wednesday, August 3, 2022
A fugitive wanted in connection with a VOP for Homicide-Manslaughter and introduction of contraband into a detention facility has been captured in Washington County, FL this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County was taken into custody. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along...
WEAR
At least 1 hospitalized following crash on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Fort Walton Beach Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Racetrack Road and Skipper Avenue at around 3:42 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash included both a 75-year-old male driver in...
Eastern Shipbuilding looks to increase business after losing the Coast Guard contract
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding group hopes their protest of the Coast Guard cutter contract bidding process goes their way. But management is preparing in case it doesn’t. Eastern is currently building the first four cutters of the three-phase contract. The full contract is for 25 cutters. The company is simultaneously looking for […]
WJHG-TV
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
