Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
It's almost time for heading back to class in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School is starting in next week all over the Mid-South, and leaders with Millington Municipal Schools said they're preparing to give students a great learning experience. The district held a teacher and staff convocation event Friday, and then they got classrooms ready, with parents helping out...
Festival in Memphis gives back to the Raleigh community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For The Kingdom, a faith-based organization and retreat center, hosted the Raleigh Love Festival Tuesday August 2nd, at Raleigh Springs Civic Center. This event supplied families within the 38128 zip code with backpacks and supplies before the school year. Food trucks were also on site, as...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools deputy superintendents said they're ready to co-lead ahead of new school year
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim leaders assured parents and students they're ready to go—planning ahead of the district's 155th year, which starts on Monday. Deputy Superintendents Dr. John Barker and Dr. Angela Whitelaw will co-lead the district when class begins after the MSCS school...
How to end homelessness in the Mid-South? Community leaders gather to find solutions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County leaders, advocates, and business owners gathered Thursday to have a discussion about ending homelessness in the Mid-South. The Community Alliance for the Homeless put on the event at the University of Memphis’ South Campus Thursday. They discussed how issues of poverty, health, violence, and inequity intersect with systems such as healthcare, criminal justice, veteran affairs, and affordable housing.
Support local growers and producers for National Farmers Market Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Next week is National Farmers Market Week, and local farmers markets want to make sure Memphians know where their food is coming from. The Agricenter Farmers Market at Shelby Farms welcomes Mid-South farmers to sell their stock. From fresh produce to flowers, farmers can get direct support from the community.
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
Two Memphis area programs receive nearly $37 million from federal grants for workforce training
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis area groups are getting big grants as part of the $500 million American Rescue Plan’s Good Jobs Challenge, according to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Below is a look at the organizations getting the grants and what the money will go towards. Workforce...
Mid-south mother pleads with parents to talk to their children about bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Bullying continues to be a problem across the country and the Mid-South. It's happening in the school hallways and online, and it can have a deadly impact. According to the National Center for Education and Statistics, 20%, or one out of every five, middle and high school students report being bullied each year.
Runners race to Illinois in the 41st annual St. Jude Run to Peoria
MEMPHIS, Tenn — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital kicked off its 41st annual run to Peoria, Illinois, Wednesday morning. The 465-mile relay-style run continues day and night, rain and shine, until runners reach their destination on August 6th. When runners make it to Peoria, the city holds a parade and kicks off the St. Jude Telethon.
Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win
Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some parents in Memphis will be sending their children to a new charter school this month. Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, opened its doors Monday. It's a year-round tuition-free private middle and high school in South Memphis. I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students...
Harris, Mulroy and Sugarmon – triple threat delivers on clean sweep
Democrats celebrated a spectacular night Thursday (Aug. 4) as a repeat performance of 2018’s blue wave rolled over the Shelby County general election. Democrats swept the county’s elected offices for mayor, sheriff, district attorney general, court clerks, Shelby County clerk, assessor of property, trustee, and register of deeds.
Mulroy celebrates big victory over Weirich in the Shelby County D.A. race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Democratic lawyer who pledged to make abortion prosecutions under Tennessee's "trigger law" an extremely low priority in the county that includes Memphis has defeated the incumbent Republican district attorney who refused to say whether she would go after doctors who perform the procedure. Steve Mulroy...
Calming fears for kids' safety before students head back to school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Unfortunately last school year ended with one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Since the Uvalde, Texas shooting ABC24 has talked with many parents who are nervous about sending their kids back to school. “In light of everything going on, how do we send...
This Howard University Law School Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis
HBCU alum Judge Tarik Sugarmon defeated incumbent Dan Michael becoming the first Black person to lead Shelby County Juvenile Court in Memphis. The post HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Brooks Museum of Art names new Executive Director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Brooks Museum of Art in Memphis announced Friday its Board of Trustees has selected the museum’s next Executive Director. Dr. Zoe Kahr will begin as Executive Director on November 1, 2022. Dr. Kahr comes to Memphis from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art,...
'We are fully staffed' | Memphis-Shelby County Schools reports no bus driver shortage for beginning of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, those with First Student, the busy provider for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, updated thousands of district parents with good news: there is no bus driver shortage when school starts next week. "We are fully staffed. We are every excited," First Student District Manager Alvin Tucker...
Community concerned after neighborhood exposed twice to potentially hazardous air
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis community has been targeted twice by potentially hazardous fumes. On Wednesday, FOX13 told you about concerns a sterilization plant on Florida St. may be emitting a dangerous gas into the air. Eight months earlier, a cotton gin in that same community was shut...
Mayor Strickland lashes out at owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments: ‘Step up or step out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor says he’s fed up with the owners and management of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven, after the complex racked up hundreds of code violations and crime reports. In the latest incident at Peppertree, a woman and young girl fell through a second-floor walkway that collapsed Tuesday night. Code Enforcement is […]
Blind grocery bagger in Lakeland inspires customers, co-workers
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A longtime blind Kroger bagger in Lakeland is beloved by his community. Willie B. Wells, a courtesy clerk, has worked at the store in the Stonebridge Crossing Shopping Center for 12 years. ABC24 photojournalist Shiela Whaley has his story.
Comments / 0