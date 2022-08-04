ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

How to end homelessness in the Mid-South? Community leaders gather to find solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County leaders, advocates, and business owners gathered Thursday to have a discussion about ending homelessness in the Mid-South. The Community Alliance for the Homeless put on the event at the University of Memphis’ South Campus Thursday. They discussed how issues of poverty, health, violence, and inequity intersect with systems such as healthcare, criminal justice, veteran affairs, and affordable housing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some parents in Memphis will be sending their children to a new charter school this month. Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, opened its doors Monday. It's a year-round tuition-free private middle and high school in South Memphis. I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Harris, Mulroy and Sugarmon – triple threat delivers on clean sweep

Democrats celebrated a spectacular night Thursday (Aug. 4) as a repeat performance of 2018’s blue wave rolled over the Shelby County general election. Democrats swept the county’s elected offices for mayor, sheriff, district attorney general, court clerks, Shelby County clerk, assessor of property, trustee, and register of deeds.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

