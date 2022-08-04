WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hermosa fire continues to burn. It started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River on Wednesday. As of Thursday evening, the Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire has burned about 60 acres. They say any conflicting information from other sources could be because some areas are burned and some aren't, making it hard to calculate.

WIMBERLEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO