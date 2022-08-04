ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

fox7austin.com

Evacuations lifted for Hermosa Fire near Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Crews are continuing to contain the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley. It started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. As of Friday evening, the fire had burned 43 acres and is 65 percent contained. The evacuation order was lifted 6 p.m. Friday.
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Cyclist rescued from north Austin bike trail

AUSTIN, Texas - A cyclist was rescued from a bike trail in north Austin on Saturday, police said. Austin-Travis County EMS said shortly before 10:30 a.m., a cyclist fell off her bike on the trail not far from Lincolnshire Drive. The victim was taken by ambulance to St. David's Round...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Wimberley, TX
Texas Society
Wimberley, TX
fox7austin.com

Crews continue to fight Hermosa fire near Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hermosa fire continues to burn. It started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River on Wednesday. As of Thursday evening, the Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire has burned about 60 acres. They say any conflicting information from other sources could be because some areas are burned and some aren't, making it hard to calculate.
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mt. Bonnell during search for fall victim

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
#Fire Burning#The Hays County Sheriff#First Baptist Church
mycanyonlake.com

Smoke Rider Fire Now Estimated at 1,210 Acres and 70% Contained

The Smoke Rider Fire in Blanco County has burned 1,210 acres and is 70% contained, Blanco County Emergency Management said late Thursday. The increase in acreage — the fire was originally thought to cover 800 acres — is due to the completion of accurate mapping of the fire line today. Previously, the western boundary of the fire had been estimated but was completely mapped by the Texas A&M Forest Service,” an administrator posted on Facebook.
FACEBOOK
fox7austin.com

Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
KVUE

Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
WIMBERLEY, TX
KVUE

We've had multiple wildfires, but how do they form?

TEXAS, USA — Over the past couple of days, wildfires have developed over much of Central Texas, including and especially over portions of Hays County, where two wildfires have sprung up. One of those being on its border with Blanco County and a new one just east of Wimberley,...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
WILLOW CITY, TX

