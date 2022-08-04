Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream experience hits downtown Ishpeming. Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday with its staff and board members of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. Owner and operator Lisa Thompson says the organization and style of their store provides customers with a...
Local association honors veterans with boat parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday. Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.
Iron County assisted living facility celebrates 20 years
CRYSTAL FALLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The smell of fresh popcorn and hotdogs filled the air at Victorian Heights Assisted Living in Crystal Falls Township Friday. The facility and its residents celebrated 20 years of operation. “We have tenants who live here and have their own vehicles, they provide their...
Houghton-Hancock Lions Club hold annual ‘Matt and Pete Manderfield’ Chicken BBQ
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton-Hancock Lions Club held their annual chicken barbeque fundraiser just outside Dee Stadium. Starting at noon, club members, volunteers, and members of Michigan Tech University’s football team grilled dozens of chickens for patrons. They could purchase tickets for a full meal, including half a chicken, coleslaw, beans, rolls, and dessert for fifteen dollars.
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
UPPCO holds appliance recycling event in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Copper Country residents had the opportunity to drop off unwanted appliances at Ed’s Auto Parts and Salvage in Houghton. The drop-off was organized by the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO). Fridges, freezers, AC units, and more were accepted. The event is part of...
Houghton’s Copper Range Depot restaurant hosts train history lectures
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Range Depot Restaurant is holding several train-themed lectures this week. The first was Thursday evening when Michigan Tech presenter Dr. Bruce Sproule showcased the history of Copper Country train lines, where community members learned about the web of rails that once covered the area. This included traditional railways, as well as the tram system that also once ran through the area.
Manny Mag’s food truck serving authentic Mexican food all summer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you can book a kayak tour with Marquette Mountain and Iron County fair is in full swing. Plus... Manny Mag’s food truck shares what it’s serving up this summer. Manny Magdaleno shows off life on a food truck... ...and puts...
Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
Negaunee Public Schools induct two newest HOF members during ceremony Friday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools inducted its two newest members into the school hall of fame during a ceremony Friday night. The ceremony took place inside Lakeview Memorial Gym where they honored Dominic Jacobetti, whose son was there on his behalf, and Negaunee sports super fan Don Price.
Negaunee Township Fire Department hosts National Night Out
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Fire Department hosted its annual National Night Out Thursday. This was the first National Night Out since 2019 because of COVID-19. Kids went for rides in fire trucks while firefighters served food, drinks, and fun. Firefighters say the event was a great opportunity...
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
Negaunee Public Schools thank voters for supporting millage renewal
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public School District is thanking voters who supported their recent millage renewal. Voters approved the 18 mill renewal by a margin of about 3 to 1 this past Tuesday night. That generates about $2 million for the district, about 12 percent of their total...
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County author brought a Civil War veteran’s story to life, including his connection to Iron Mountain. Keith Huotari is not only heard over the airways of Results Broadcasting, he is also a published author. His book, “Perfect Union -- Iron Mountain and its last surviving Civil War soldier,” is a biography of Samuel Bassett.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on US-41 near Teal lake Avenue. There is no further information about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. TV6 will update this story when more information is available. Last published: Aug 5, 2022 1:39:33 PM. Police...
