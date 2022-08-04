Midlander arrested after running man, child off the road

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he ran another man and his child off the road last month. Wayde Siebert, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief.

The incident happened on July 18, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a business on N Big Spring Street to investigate a disturbance with weapons after a man called 911 and said his girlfriend’s ex, identified as Siebert, was following him.

The victim said Siebert began following him in a maroon Dodge Ram- the pursuit started on Wall Street and then continued north on Loop 250 where Siebert reportedly veered into the victim’s vehicle, running him off the road. The man said he sped away to get away from Siebert when Siebert then hit his vehicle from behind. The man provided photos of Siebert and the driver of another vehicle- a white Ford 150, which the victim said seemed to be working with Siebert to “box him in”.

The man and his girlfriend, who was not present at the time, said Siebert was already under investigation for reportedly vandalizing the woman’s truck.

Investigators later met with Siebert’s coworker of Siebert who showed them text messages sent by Siebert detailing the assault of the man and his young son. In the text messages, Siebert reportedly said he “chased down” the victim and then later hid out in his truck when the victim called 911. Siebert said he and another driver, presumably in the F150, made the victim drive at high speeds to get away from them and at one point even thought the victim’s truck was going to roll.

Siebert was arrested on July 29 and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $77,500.

