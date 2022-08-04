Legal experts discuss impact on jury after walkthrough at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A World War II veteran who played a key role in the Allied victory is being honored in Palm Beach County. Manny Frockt was a member of a covert Army unit, called "the Ghost Army," that used deceptive tactics to fool the Axis powers on the battlefield. "The Ghost Army" was not declassified until 1996. The unit used tactics including inflatable tanks and fake radio transmissions to draw the enemy out into the open.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO