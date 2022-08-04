Legal experts discuss impact on jury after walkthrough at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Read on www.wpbf.com
WPBF News 25
Sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter so far marked by graphic and emotional testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The prosecution in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz wrapped up its case on Thursday. It’s been three weeks of detailed descriptions of the attack combined with heart-wrenching testimony from witnesses and victims’ families. The case started with teachers and...
WPBF News 25
Retired DEA agent charged with road rage shooting also worked for Secret Service, protecting presidents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High-profile criminal defense attorney Michael Salnick appeared in court with his client, former Drug Enforcement Administration and Secret Service Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky. Sosnowsky is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle – stemming from a road...
WPBF News 25
Veteran of "The Ghost Army" honored in Palm Beach County for service during World War II
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A World War II veteran who played a key role in the Allied victory is being honored in Palm Beach County. Manny Frockt was a member of a covert Army unit, called "the Ghost Army," that used deceptive tactics to fool the Axis powers on the battlefield. "The Ghost Army" was not declassified until 1996. The unit used tactics including inflatable tanks and fake radio transmissions to draw the enemy out into the open.
WPBF News 25
North Palm Beach couple arrested after 2 daughters found beaten, burned
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A North Palm Beach couple is facing multiple charges after investigators say their children were found burned and beaten. Forty-four-year-old Sandra Azucen Lopez Perez and 36-year-old Jose Sandoval Santos are each accused of beating their two daughters with a computer power cord, tying them up with that cord and burning them with a hot knife.
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
WPBF News 25
'That’s what you get': Former DEA agent who claimed self defense now charged in Boynton Beach road-rage shooting
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Former Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky, 55, told Boynton Beach Police he shot another driver in self-defense when the man approached his car from behind Monday afternoon at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue. But Sosnowsky’s arrest report tells a...
WPBF News 25
Martin County School District hosts job fair for multiple positions
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — TheMartin County School District plans to host a job fair for multiple positions. The job fair will start at 1 p.m. Thursday and go through 5 p.m. They’re looking to fill dozens of open positions, especially those in transportation and maintenance as well as food and nutrition services.
WPBF News 25
Jupiter football has a new coach and a new offense
JUPITER, Fla. — When you watch the Jupiter Warriors this season you'll be seeing a new head coach patrolling the sidelines and a new offense on the field. Jason Kradman takes over the Warriors program following the offseason retirement of Tim Tharp. Kradman mostly recently coached outside of Chicago but the South Florida native coached at Miami Beach in 2012 and 2013.
WPBF News 25
Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
JUPITER, Fla. — A local family-favorite restaurant that's been in Jupiter for more than two decades is soon coming to a close. Lazy Loggerhead Cafe in Carlin Park is planning on closing its doors next Friday. "We’re so fortunate because it’s become a place where people love to come...we...
WPBF News 25
Cardinal Newman ready to reload on offense
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Cardinal Newman Crusaders made it to the third round of the playoffs in 2021, but this year's team may be equipped to go even further. Despite losing QB Davi Belfort and star running back Tovani Mizell to transferring, the Crusaders are reloading under head coach Jack Daniels.
