Drop box for tattered, unserviceable American flags set up at Indian River County Sheriff's Office

treasurecoast.com
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- An alert has been sent out by St.Lucie County and the Port St. Lucie Police. It says “Shooting activity this is a message from the Police Department to advise you that there has been...
treasurecoast.com
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!)
St Lucie Sheriff arrest father & son drug dealers (All in the family!) St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St Lucie Sheriff have reported they arrested two drug dealers!. This is what they said:. This week detectives conducted a search warrant at a home near the 700 block of Aster Rd...
cw34.com
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
treasurecoast.com
Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp.
Indian River Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside station. United States Marshals arrest perp. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Indian River Deputies found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station. The United States Marshals arrested the guy who stabbed him. Here is...
Transient living in woods arrested for photographing young children
A Florida man's been arrested after allegedly taking photographs of young children at a mall and lifting the skirt of one of his victims.
cw34.com
Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
Brush fire causes residents to evacuate Fort Pierce homes
A brush fire broke out Saturday, filling nearby neighborhoods like Morningside with smoke and concern.
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
veronews.com
Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
WPBF News 25
Blue Angels motorcycle club donates back-to-school shopping spree to deserving St. Lucie County teens
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — While some Port St. Lucie teens filled their carts with gear for the new school year, right beside them down every aisle was their very own assistant angel — a Blue Angel. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. From Harleys...
veronews.com
Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases
SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
treasurecoast.com
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
sebastiandaily.com
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
wqcs.org
Early Voting Begins Today in Indian River County, from 7 am to 4 pm
Indian River County - Saturday August 6, 2022: Early voting for the August 23 Primary Election in Indian River County begins this morning, Saturday, August 13, and runs through next Saturday, August 20, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registered IRC voters can vote at any of the three early...
Struggling Brevard County medical firm now under federal investigation
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The United States Department of Labor is investigating a Melbourne-based health care firm that has not paid some of its employees in more than a month, officials confirmed Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Employees with Emerge Healthcare, LLC. first came forward...
cbs12.com
One-on-one with Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The first day of school is almost here, and Morning News Anchor and Eye on Education reporter Matt Lincoln has been sitting down with area superintendents to see what is at the forefront of their minds as the school year is about to start.
cw34.com
Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
click orlando
Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
click orlando
Body found in car at Red Lobster ID’d as missing Osceola woman
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A woman found dead inside a vehicle at a Red Lobster parking lot in Kissimmee was identified Thursday as a 41-year-old initially reported missing and later found earlier this week, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Catrina Ashley, who deputies issued a Purple Alert...
wqcs.org
PSL: Disgruntled Employee Wanted for "Intentionally Damaging" $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 4, 2022: The Port St. Lucie Police Department has issued a wanted notice for 53 year-old Richard Terrazas. He is accused of intentionally damaging $225,000 worth of water pipes owned by his former employer and he now faces a felony criminal mischief charge. According...
