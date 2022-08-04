A look at the primary race for Vermont Secretary of State

Read on www.wamc.org
wamc.org
Voters go to the polls Tuesday in busy Vermont primary election
Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for primary day in an unusually busy political year in Vermont. Up for grabs this year are seats in the U.S. House and Senate, plus governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor, and the entire statehouse. With Senator Patrick Leahy’s retirement setting off the domino effect, voters have the opportunity to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s long history.
Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont
Crime is nourished by untreated mental health, poverty, hunger, substance abuse, and a tidal wave of available guns and unwanted children. What if we addressed the elements that feed crime, instead of just locking up offenders? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Crime and punishment issues continue to confound Vermont.
Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes
Charity Clark, who served as chief of staff to former Attorney General TJ Donovan, and Rory Thibault, Washington County’s state’s attorney, are squaring off for the Democratic nomination to become Vermont’s next top prosecutor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results
VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Primary Guide 2022: Polling hours, sites and candidates for state, local races
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to vote in the primaries, and this year there are several federal and state seats open in addition to local elections. Read on to find out everything you need to know to prepare you to...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State House primaries 2022: See results
VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
WCAX
Did a Grand Isle County Town violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Comments made by an Isle La Motte selectboard member have legal experts looking into that. During a selectboard meeting earlier this week, selectboard member Mary-Catherine Graziano asked names of meeting participants...
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in New Hampshire
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
mynbc5.com
Election results: Vermont 2022 primary election day
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters took to the polls Tuesday, casting their ballots for several key executive and legislative positions in the state's primary election day. Several big races headline this year's election, including primaries for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat and the state's lone congressional seat. This page has live,...
mynbc5.com
Doctors, politicians meet at Planned Parenthood to discuss abortion access in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — Doctors, politicians and medical students met at Planned Parenthood in Williston on Friday to talk about making sure abortion services remain available in Vermont. Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said at least 19 patients from out-of-state...
VTDigger
Vermont Troopers Association endorses Ted Kenney for Chittenden County State's Attorney
Vermont Troopers Association Endorses Ted Kenney for Chittenden County State's Attorney. The Vermont Troopers Association has joined nine other labor unions representing police, fire and rescue personnel in endorsing Ted Kenney in the Democratic primary race for Chittenden County State’s Attorney. “Our endorsement of Ted Kenney is a result...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant
Comprising 11- and 12-year-olds from Sharon, Thetford, Tunbridge and Randolph, among other nearby towns, Central Vermont has not lost a game in winning the Vermont state tournament, the Corcoran Tournament and the New England championships. Read the story on VTDigger here: Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant.
VTDigger
Anne Farley hired as new Homesharing Case Manager in central Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON -- HomeShare Vermont is pleased to announce that Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the HomeShare Vermont staff as a Case Manager to help more neighbors in Central Vermont experience the benefits of homesharing. Anne will be working with people looking for a place to live and those with a home, who are looking for a housemate to provide some rental income and/or some help around the house.
Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy
“Many rural communities in Vermont and around the region rely on their local emergency medical responders, but there’s a dearth of qualified individuals and training opportunities,” according to the head of Rescue Inc.’s new Vermont EMS Academy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy.
mynbc5.com
Phil Scott becomes nation's first governor to travel primarily in all-electric vehicle
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — The governor of Vermont believes he’s the nation’s first governor to travel primarily in an all-electric vehicle. Phil Scott, a Republican, said he hopes the move sends a message that the future of automobile transportation is electric — as a way to cut carbon and address climate change.
mynbc5.com
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year
Health insurance premiums could increase an average of $70 or more a month for more than 70,000 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year.
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and 'Defeat the Peak'
A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Bennington and police say that person may be armed and dangerous. Our Cam Smith has an update. The future of Vermont organic dairy farming now that Horizon Organic has ended its contracts with many Vermont farmers. New population assessment shows...
