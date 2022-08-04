ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

A look at the primary race for Vermont Secretary of State

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wamc.org

Comments / 1

Related
wamc.org

Voters go to the polls Tuesday in busy Vermont primary election

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for primary day in an unusually busy political year in Vermont. Up for grabs this year are seats in the U.S. House and Senate, plus governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor, and the entire statehouse. With Senator Patrick Leahy’s retirement setting off the domino effect, voters have the opportunity to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s long history.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
mynbc5.com

Vermont State House primaries 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Local Election#Absentee Voting#Secretary Of State#Election State#Democrats#State Jim Condos#Democratic#Bradford House
mynbc5.com

Election results: Vermont 2022 primary election day

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters took to the polls Tuesday, casting their ballots for several key executive and legislative positions in the state's primary election day. Several big races headline this year's election, including primaries for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat and the state's lone congressional seat. This page has live,...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
VTDigger

Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant

Comprising 11- and 12-year-olds from Sharon, Thetford, Tunbridge and Randolph, among other nearby towns, Central Vermont has not lost a game in winning the Vermont state tournament, the Corcoran Tournament and the New England championships. Read the story on VTDigger here: Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Anne Farley hired as new Homesharing Case Manager in central Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON -- HomeShare Vermont is pleased to announce that Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the HomeShare Vermont staff as a Case Manager to help more neighbors in Central Vermont experience the benefits of homesharing. Anne will be working with people looking for a place to live and those with a home, who are looking for a housemate to provide some rental income and/or some help around the house.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy