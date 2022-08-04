Lansing police officer climbs tree to save kid

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing police officer just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

While responding to a car crash near Sycamore Town Homes, officer Glenn Briggs overheard a loud commotion coming from a group of kids.

The children were calling for Briggs to help their friend, who was stuck high up in a tree.

“I stopped, got out and I asked, ‘What’s going on?’ One of the kids says, ‘Our friend is stuck up in a tree,’” Briggs said.

He decided to jump into action. Or in this case, climbed into action.

Briggs scaled the tree, climbing high up branch by branch until reaching the child who was afraid to climb down on his own.

Getting the boy down with him was a challenge, Briggs said.

“I had to get myself into spots where I could guide him and catch and reposition him, so coming down was a challenge,” Briggs said.

The rescue mission was a success.

Briggs said he is more than happy to take time on the job to help his community with the little things.

“I really think it does help build relationships. The next time I’m back out here it’s ‘That’s the officer that was helping on this’ or ‘That’s the officer that was helping me on that,’” Briggs said.

