Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach

By Franklin White
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago
Comments / 12

Ryan
2d ago

To knock someone unconscious and still attack them… that’s wild animal mentality and people like that need to be caged long term. Every man and woman there should all be charged accordingly for just watching it happen.

Pete Borchmann
2d ago

I was down there a couple of weeks ago and a little guy punched me in the face, because I accidentally bumped into him.Then another guy went after me, because I smiled back at his daughter, who reminded me of my granddaughter!People are out of control!In my 17 years living here I've never seen it so bad.Luckily I'm a big guy! 😂

FNJ
1d ago

You choose to be a sheep or a wolf. You live in a state that allows you the freedom of carrying for defense. Use this right

