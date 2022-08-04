Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach

Read on wsvn.com
Ryan
2d ago
To knock someone unconscious and still attack them… that’s wild animal mentality and people like that need to be caged long term. Every man and woman there should all be charged accordingly for just watching it happen.
Reply
3
Pete Borchmann
2d ago
I was down there a couple of weeks ago and a little guy punched me in the face, because I accidentally bumped into him.Then another guy went after me, because I smiled back at his daughter, who reminded me of my granddaughter!People are out of control!In my 17 years living here I've never seen it so bad.Luckily I'm a big guy! 😂
Reply
3
FNJ
1d ago
You choose to be a sheep or a wolf. You live in a state that allows you the freedom of carrying for defense. Use this right
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Music Icons Chayanne & Ivy Queen Added to Billboard Latin Music Week’s Star-Studded Talent LineupThe New York ExclusiveMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
Click10.com
Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured. According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah. It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police said the girl was taken...
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
WSVN-TV
Man punched during 2019 rough arrest takes stand in trial of former Hollywood Police officer
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who said he was the victim of a rough arrest in Hollywood in 2019 took the stand in the trial of the now former police officer accused in the incident. 7News cameras captured Raymond Schachner as he walked up to testify in a Broward...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
2 men critical after shootings in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men are fighting for their lives at the hospital following a barrage of bullets in Miami. City of Miami Police responded to the 3600 block of Biscayne Boulevard following reports of a double shooting in the area, Friday night. Shortly after, investigators said, the men appeared...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for scooter bandit caught on camera in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible repeat scooter bandit. According to investigators, the first theft was reported on July 5 near the 1400 block of Avon Lane at around 4:30 p.m. The victim told detectives that...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, police hand out flyers amid ongoing search for Miramar teen who went missing in 2021
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 11 months after a 14-year-old girl went missing, a concerned community took to the streets of Miramar to hand out flyers in order to spread awareness and hopefully find new leads in her disappearance. Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen leaving the campus of New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Little Havana apartment catches fire, smoke spreads to 2nd floor; family displaced, cat dead
MIAMI (WSVN) - Part of an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood was damaged in a fire that left a family displaced. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 700 block of Beacom Boulevard, Saturday afternoon. Police officers...
cw34.com
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
Click10.com
Miami police: 2 men critically wounded in shooting
MIAMI – Two men were critically wounded in a shooting that police believe took place in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood Friday night, Miami police said. Officer Kenia Fallat, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the 3600 block of Biscayne Boulevard regarding shots fired and shortly thereafter, the two victims appeared at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with gunshot wounds.
WSVN-TV
Burglars ransack Miami Police Athletic League Center, take off with electronics
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for the person or people who, they said, broke into and ransacked the department’s youth center in the Little Haiti neighborhood before taking off with thousands of dollars in valuables. Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said the perpetrators broke into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Police search for group seen on video brutally beating grandfather along Hollywood Broadwalk
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers are searching for a group of people after a South Florida man was attacked simply for trying to take his grandson to a public bathroom. The brutal beating that happened on June 19 was captured on cellphone video. The victim’s wife, Mayra Nodarse, said...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — A Boynton Beach woman was arrested and faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25 after police received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. Boynton...
NBC Miami
3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash
Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana
Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
Two Florida Men Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges, And One Undersized Lobster
Two Florida men were arrested following a search warrant Thursday at a Key Largo residence after Detectives and Deputies found more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs, and an undersized lobster. Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of
WSVN-TV
Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
Comments / 12