Whit Merrifield says he’s vaccinated, can play games in Toronto

 2 days ago

Whit Merrifield says he’s vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will travel with the Blue Jays to Toronto after the team’s current road trip.

“For a couple weeks now I’ve understood this could be a possibility. I’ll be in Toronto when the team goes there,” Merrifield said Thursday.

When asked directly if he received the vaccine, Merrifield said, “Yep.”

To be eligible to play in Toronto, players are required to have one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 14 days prior to traveling.

The Blue Jays’ next home game is Friday, Aug. 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Merrifield was one of 10 members of the Kansas City Royals placed on the restricted list ahead of team’s series in Toronto last month.

The Royals sent Merrifield to the Blue Jays prior to the trade deadline Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Max Castillo and minor league infielder Samad Taylor.

Merrifield, 33, will make his Blue Jays debut on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. He is batting eighth in the lineup and starting in center field.

Thursday’s game will be Merrifield’s first with another team after spending all seven years of his major league career in Kansas City.

Merrifield is a career .286 hitter despite batting a career-low .240 in 95 games this season. He was an All-Star in 2019 and 2021.

–Field Level Media

