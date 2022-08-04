ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Predictions: Writing (Limited) – Mike White’s ‘The White Lotus’ Could Be a No-Brainer for Emmy Scribes

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
UPDATED: August 4, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Mike White’s achievements are felt front to back in the HBO anthology series “ The White Lotus .”  With its biting and complex character mosaic, it hits on almost every level.

Danny Strong is a beloved writer and ends his drug addiction series “Dopesick” on the most poignant note.

Elizabeth Meriwether is beloved in the industry, proven by her nom for “The Dropout.” The show’s timely story of ambition and corruption lands its narrative beats.

The power of Ryan Murphy continues with “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and the multiple nominations, despite a decline in viewership and reviews. That surely helped Sarah Burgess land a shocking nom.

Evidence that the Netflix drama “MAID” was a narrow miss for outstanding limited series, was seeing Molly Smith Metzler’s name among the scribes in this incredibly competitive race. It’s also one of few categories it has a shot.

There are passionate admirers for “Station Eleven,” the HBO adaptation of the famous novel, shown by the decent nomination haul. Perhaps an upset winner waiting in the wings for Patrick Somerville?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

2021 category winner : Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Nominees Are:
Rank Show Network Writer(s)
1 “The White Lotus” HBO Mike White
Episode: Entire series
2 “Dopesick” Hulu Danny Strong
Episode: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”
3 “Station Eleven” HBO Patrick Somerville
Episode: “Unbroken Circle”
4 “The Dropout” Hulu Elizabeth Meriwether
Episode: “I’m in a Hurry”
5 “MAID” Netflix Molly Smith Metzler
Episode: “Snaps”
6 “Impeachment: American Crime Story” FX Sarah Burgess
Episode: “Man Handled”

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
