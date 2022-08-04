Emmy Predictions: Writing (Limited) – Mike White’s ‘The White Lotus’ Could Be a No-Brainer for Emmy Scribes
UPDATED: August 4, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :
Mike White’s achievements are felt front to back in the HBO anthology series “ The White Lotus .” With its biting and complex character mosaic, it hits on almost every level.
Danny Strong is a beloved writer and ends his drug addiction series “Dopesick” on the most poignant note.
Elizabeth Meriwether is beloved in the industry, proven by her nom for “The Dropout.” The show’s timely story of ambition and corruption lands its narrative beats.
The power of Ryan Murphy continues with “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and the multiple nominations, despite a decline in viewership and reviews. That surely helped Sarah Burgess land a shocking nom.
Evidence that the Netflix drama “MAID” was a narrow miss for outstanding limited series, was seeing Molly Smith Metzler’s name among the scribes in this incredibly competitive race. It’s also one of few categories it has a shot.
There are passionate admirers for “Station Eleven,” the HBO adaptation of the famous novel, shown by the decent nomination haul. Perhaps an upset winner waiting in the wings for Patrick Somerville?
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
2021 category winner : Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You” (HBO)
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :
|And The Nominees Are:
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Writer(s)
|1
|“The White Lotus”
|HBO
|Mike White
|Episode: Entire series
|2
|“Dopesick”
|Hulu
|Danny Strong
|Episode: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”
|3
|“Station Eleven”
|HBO
|Patrick Somerville
|Episode: “Unbroken Circle”
|4
|“The Dropout”
|Hulu
|Elizabeth Meriwether
|Episode: “I’m in a Hurry”
|5
|“MAID”
|Netflix
|Molly Smith Metzler
|Episode: “Snaps”
|6
|“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
|FX
|Sarah Burgess
|Episode: “Man Handled”
