Woman hit by car in Oakland

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/4) 03:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Oakland.

First responders were called to Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver stayed on scene and police said he fully cooperated with officers.

The collision investigation unit was called to investigate.