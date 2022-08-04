ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman hit by car in Oakland

By CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Oakland.

First responders were called to Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver stayed on scene and police said he fully cooperated with officers.

The collision investigation unit was called to investigate.

CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pittsburgh officers injured while trying to arrest suspect on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest on the South Side Friday afternoon.Police said one officer suffered a possible fractured risk and the other was cut on the face. Officers tried to arrest a man who was reportedly acting violently and making threats on East Carson Street between 13th and 14th streets just before 3 p.m. When officers approached him, police said he started to fight him and continued to struggle as he was taken down to the ground. The suspect, who police didn't identify, was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

