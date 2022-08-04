Nielsen Streaming Chart: Terminal List Surges, Ms. Marvel Returns to Top 10

Click here to read the full article.

As Stranger Things once again dominated Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, The Terminal List locked its crosshairs on the No. 2 spot.

Netflix’s Stranger Things topped the chart for the week of July 4 with 4.8 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes. Placing second, Prime Video’s The Terminal List rose 41 percent from its Nielsen chart debut, tallying 1.6 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes. (Nielsen notes that one-third of the military thriller’s audience is age 50-64.)

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy dipped to third place, with 1.3 billion minutes/30 total episodes, followed by Prime Video’s The Boys (which with the release of its season finale drew 1.1 billion minutes/24 total episodes) and Netflix’s Peaky Blinders (380 million minutes/36 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of July 4 were Netflix’s Ozark , Disney+’s Ms. Marvel (back on the chart for the first time in a month), Netflix’s The Upshaws and The Lincoln Lawyer , and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building .

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were Snowflake Mountain and The Bear .

