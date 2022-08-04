Welcome to Flatch: Jaime Pressly Joins Season 2 Cast as Divorced Realtor

Click here to read the full article.

Jaime Pressly is roughing it on network TV again: The My Name Is Earl alum has joined the cast of Fox’s Welcome to Flatch ahead of its upcoming Season 2 , our sister site Variety reports.

Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown of Flatch after a bad divorce. “She believes in second chances and wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time,” per the official description.

Welcome to Flatch is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows the oddball residents who live in the small Ohio town of Flatch. It debuted in March with a 14-episode freshman season, earning a surprise renewal in May. Season 2 will premiere Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c, ahead of Call Me Kat ‘s third season.

Pressly played Earl’s mean ex-wife Joy on NBC’s My Name Is Earl , earning an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy in 2007. She joined the cast of the CBS sitcom Mom in its second season as wealthy socialite Jill Kendall, becoming a series regular in Season 3 and remaining with the cast until its series finale last year.

Does the addition of Pressly make you want to say Welcome to Flatch ?