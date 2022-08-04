ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady A Cancels Remainder Of 2022 Tour, As Singer Charles Kelley Battles For Sobriety

By Bruce Haring
 2 days ago
Country music group Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum) has canceled the rest of its 2022 tour to support singer Charles Kelley , who is “on a journey to sobriety,” according to the group’s social media announcement.

“We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year,” the band said today, calling it a “hard but important decision. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. ⁣⁣We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together.”

Ticket holders should look to their points of purchase for ticket information.

“We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!” the group said in closing.

The Grammy-winning group had hits with “Need You Now” and “Just a Kiss.” It consists of Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott.

Lady A was to start a 21-sate tour on Aug. 13.

Ironically, the group is releasing a collaboration with artist Breland on Friday. Its title? “Told You I Could Drink.:

“Fired up for this one,” Kelley posted on social media Monday. “Ironic since I stopped drinking haha.”

