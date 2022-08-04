ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LB Kiko Alonso Will Sign and Return to Saints, Per Report

By Brendan Boylan
 2 days ago

The New Orleans Saints may bring back a familiar face to its linebacking corps.

The New Orleans Saints will return a familiar face to the team by signing linebacker Kiko Alonso to a one-year deal, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport .

Alonso, 31, played for the New Orleans Saints in 2019 before suffering an ACL tear during the team's playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 2013 PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year is attempting an NFL return with New Orleans but is two years removed from his last NFL appearance.

During his lone season with the Saints, Alonso played a reserve linebacker role. He had thirteen game appearances and started four with 31 tackles (25 solo) and 3 TFL.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is defended by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (54) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, the Saints restructured Alonso's contract and later traded him and a conditional fifth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for linebacker Kwon Alexander.

New Orleans worked out multiple veteran NFL linebackers today in hopes of bolstering its linebacking corps. The veteran players at today's workout included Jon Bostic, Anthony Hitchens, and Kiko Alonso, who have combined for over 200 NFL games. Dennis Allen and his staff elected to go with a familiar face.

Despite not playing over the past two seasons, Alonso is reportedly in fantastic shape. The Saints are willing to give him a shot because of his familiarity with Dennis Allen's system.

In six NFL seasons, Alonso has totaled 588 total tackles, 17 QB hits, three sacks, seven forced fumbles, and ten interceptions. He returns to New Orleans as a veteran presence behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner and should fill a similar role with the team.

