Shane Beamer is excited about what South Carolina has to offer this season, but the Gamecocks aren’t getting ahead of themselves this early in fall camp. “I’m happy with where we are now, but nobody’s walking around saying, ‘Hey man, we got picked fifth in the SEC East, let’s freaking go,” Beamer said. “All right, or there’s nobody on our team that made first-team SEC. There’s plenty of bulletin board and motivation that I can use as well because we’re not where we need to be right now, but we’re certainly on our way.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO