Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer outlines a host of bulletin board material for the Gamecocks

Shane Beamer is excited about what South Carolina has to offer this season, but the Gamecocks aren’t getting ahead of themselves this early in fall camp. “I’m happy with where we are now, but nobody’s walking around saying, ‘Hey man, we got picked fifth in the SEC East, let’s freaking go,” Beamer said. “All right, or there’s nobody on our team that made first-team SEC. There’s plenty of bulletin board and motivation that I can use as well because we’re not where we need to be right now, but we’re certainly on our way.”
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands teams advance in baseball, softball tournaments

The Camden Post 17 baseball team finished as state runner-up at the S.C. American Legion Baseball Tournament. They are now a victory away from playing for a berth in the American Legion World Series. Camden earned a spot in Sunday’s Southeast Regional championship game in Asheboro, N.C. following a 12-7...
CAMDEN, SC
live5news.com

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
ORANGEBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon

Golf enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday. Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
abandonedspaces.com

Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South

Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
CAYCE, SC
WLTX.com

A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
