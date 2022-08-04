Wyoming in Top 10 States for Decrease in Unemployment Claims

Read on k2radio.com
Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas
Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
deseret.com
A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?
As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Legal U.S. residency no longer required to receive Colorado benefits
With little notice, Colorado took a huge step this month toward becoming a refuge for undocumented immigrants.Driving the news: Legal U.S. residency is no longer required to obtain state and local government benefits, professional licenses or business permits under a law that took effect July 1.The 2021 law signed by Gov. Jared Polis makes available state benefits, including dental care, mental health counseling and family services. It also expands eligibility for property tax, rent and utility subsidies. The estimated cost for expanding eligibility to immigrants is $12 million a year, according to a legislative analysis.What to watch: The city of...
Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
Ricketts in April signed legislation that would allow Nebraska to build a canal in Colorado to siphon water off the South Platte River.
Lightning kills student, injures another, at Wyoming educator event
A lightning strike at an outdoors educator course in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming killed one student and injured another, officials said Thursday. The announcement came on the same day that a lightning strike killed two people and critically injured two others in Washington, D.C. The group with the...
AOL Corp
Explosion and fire reported by tourists visiting Hoover Dam in Nevada
An apparent explosion caught on video by alarmed tourists at Hoover Dam sparked a fire, but it was quickly extinguished and didn’t halt operations, authorities reported. A transformer caught fire at the dam at 10 a.m. local time Tuesday, July 19, Hoover Dam reported on Facebook. Dam firefighters extinguished the blaze about 30 minutes later. No injuries were reported.
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Republicans running to be secretary of state in two primaries Tuesday are repeating Donald Trump's false claims about the last presidential election.
Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy-mill violators
Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy mills sanctioned by the federal government and is expanding its lead over other states. During the second quarter of 2022, a total of 23 Iowa breeders and brokers were cited for regulatory violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Missouri came in a distant second place for […] The post Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy-mill violators appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming
It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp. Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's) Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.
thecheyennepost.com
Federal Court Rejects Wyoming Montana Coal Mining Plan
Federal court cites human health, climate costs in rejecting massive Wyoming, Montana coal mining plan. A federal judge late yesterday struck down two U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) resource management plans that failed to address the public health consequences of allowing massive amounts of coal, oil, and gas production from public lands and minerals in the Powder River Basin, including approximately 6 billion tons of low-grade, highly polluting coal over 20 years.
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – August 5th
Cheyenne Frontier Days is finished for another year. Judy and I are tired but so proud of our city and the team at CFD who makes this event happen. I can’t say it often enough, but our volunteers are amazing! When you are mayor, you get to see a bit of the behind-the-scenes and realize the show would not happen without this dedicated bunch of folks.
