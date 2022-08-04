Top candidate to become Block Island’s police chief withdraws name from consideration

Read on www.abc6.com
Washington Examiner
'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee
A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
Dem candidates for RI treasurer clash over pension fund, qualifications
Democrats James Diossa and Stefan Pryor faced off in their first televised debate for Rhode Island general treasurer.
ABC6.com
Johnston Board of Canvassers to look into General Assembly candidate’s residency
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Board of Canvassers will look into the residency of a candidate running for General Assembly Thursday. State Rep. Edward Cardillo Jr. is facing a potential primary challenge from his nephew, Dennis Cardillo Jr. Cardillo Jr. claims that he has “unequivocal physical evidence” that...
johnstonsunrise.net
New blood joins Johnston Democratic Town Committee
The special and sincere smile on Stephen “Steve” Mandarelli’s face was brighter than usual the other night inside the Johnston Democratic Town Committee (JDTC) Headquarters at 1505 Atwood Ave. That’s because, via a show of hands and Chants of “I,” Mandarelli was unanimously elected to represent District...
ABC6.com
East Greenwich woman snuck cell phone to ACI inmate, state police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich woman is accused of sneaking a cell phone to an inmate at the ACI in Cranston last week. Inesa Vinarskaya, 59, was arrested and charged with conveyance of unauthorized articles to or from institutions. Rhode Island State Police said the inmate was...
ABC6.com
Large police presence in North Providence neighborhood
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There’s a large police presence on Wentworth Street in North Providence Saturday evening. Officers are seen canvassing the neighborhood just before 8 p.m. We’ll have more information as this news develops.
Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
LAW・
johnstonsunrise.net
Relative opponents squabble over residency in RI District 42
Former Massachusetts congressman and U.S. Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill coined the famous phrase: “All politics is local.”. In Rhode Island, local politics tend to be especially political. The race for Rhode Island’s District 42 State Representative seat has already garnered attention for featuring two family members...
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
ABC6.com
Hundreds swim at 46th Save The Bay’s fundraiser in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — More than 200 swimmers took to the Narragansett Bay in Newport Saturday morning for the 46th Save The Bay’s annual swim fundraiser. The two mile race started from the Naval Was College and ended at Potter’s Cove in Jamestown. The fundraiser is to support the mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.
Burrillville Town Council president: New magazine law is ‘unconstitutional’
Burrillville Town Council president Don Fox thinks Rhode Island's new law that bans high-capacity magazines essentially "makes people felons overnight."
ABC6.com
Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Union Fire District of South Kingstown rescued two people on a disabled boat Saturday morning. Chief Steven Pinch said the fire district received a call of a disabled boat with two people aboard just after 10:30 a.m. “Chief Pinch along with members from...
NBC Connecticut
3 Arrested in Connection to Threatening Incident in North Stonington, Police Pursuit in Preston: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested three people in connection to a threatening incident that happened in North Stonington and later led to a police pursuit in Preston early Saturday morning. Troopers were called to the Bellissimo Grande Hotel in North Stonington around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a...
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
johnstonsunrise.net
How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?
The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
ABC6.com
Providence Police Explorers hold car wash fundraiser Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Providence Explorers held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in effort to raise money for the program. Donations from the car wash will fund Explorers’ uniforms and team building activities. The program focuses on helping local young adults learn about law...
ABC6.com
All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday that all non-essential water use in the city is banned starting Saturday morning. This comes as a level 3 drought is expected by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The restrictions include watering your lawn by any...
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
