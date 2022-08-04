So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?

Read on www.benzinga.com
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Jim Cramer Is Shocked This Stock Is At $2: 'I Think That The Risk Is Priced In'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is shocked to see 23andMe Holding Co. ME at $2. "At $2, I think that the risk is priced in," he added. When asked about Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI, Cramer said, "If it’s in the mall, I still can’t approve it."
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Most valuable silver coins in circulation worth up to $910,000 – do you have one in your collection?
THE United States first began minting metal coins as currency in 1792. Two years later, the first-ever silver US coin was minted, and silver remained a key metal in coins for nearly two centuries. According to the US Mint, some of the earliest coins ever produced were silver dimes, nickels,...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Box of coins including the rarest Lincoln penny in existence sells for $10,191 online – do you have one on your dresser?
A BOX of Lincoln Wheat pennies recently sold online for over $10,000. The pennies are ungraded and have different dates. All of them were minted in either San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. The wheat cent was designed by Victor Brenner in 1909 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
Stimulus Update: Your Next Stimulus Check Could Come From a Surprising Source
Don't count on the federal government to provide more stimulus money.
