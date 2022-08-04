ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Woman accused of scalding stepson fails to show for second time

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTkIX_0h5Fuuy100

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A woman police say inflicted 2nd and 3rd degree burns on her 2-year-old stepson in scalding water in the bathtub has failed to show for a court hearing for the second time since May.

89th District Judge Charles Barnard ordered a warrant be issued for Ashley Johnson, 31, when she failed to appear at the hearing Thursday, August 4.

He also reset her bond from $80,000 to $100,000 when she is arrested.

Johnson was booked into jail July 25 after failing to show for the May court appearance. She posted her bond the next day.

She is awaiting trial for injury to a child, filed in 2018.

Officials at Kell West Hospital notified police Jan. 10, 2018, about a badly burned 2-year-old in the emergency room.

Crime News: Murder suspect’s bond hearing canceled after attorney withdraws

Detectives and a Child Protective Services worker began an investigation and talked with the victim’s biological mother who had brought him to the ER.

She told them she had picked her son up at his father’s residence earlier that evening. She said she was told by Johnson the boy accidentally caused his burn to his left leg and foot.

Investigators said the burn appeared to be an immersion scalding burn starting a few inches above his ankle. The burn had a distinct line of demarcation and went all the way around his leg and foot.

The detective said that pattern occurs when a body part is forcibly held in hot water.

It also didn’t appear to be accidental because there was no irregularity to the pattern, such as a splash or drip marks, which would have happened if the child moved suddenly and caused hot water to hit other parts of his body.

The boy also had small bruises on his left thigh just above his knee, which appeared to the detective to be finger or thumb marks, as if someone was holding tightly to his leg.

The boy was transferred to Parkland Hospital’s pediatric burn unit for additional treatment.

Later, detectives spoke with Johnson at her residence where she lived with the boy’s father.

Johnson said she was giving the boy a shower because he had defecated himself and the boy’s father was at work. She said she turned off the water and left him in the bathtub and went to another room to get a towel.

While out of the bathroom, Johnson said she heard the water turn on and heard the boy start screaming.

She returned to the bathroom and said the boy had become caught between the bathtub and toilet and that he had turned the hot water on full blast.

Other News: Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million

She said the boy had one foot out of the tub, and his other foot was under the faucet with the water on.

Johnson told detectives she removed the boy from the tub and took him to another room to examine him. She said both his feet were red, but the left foot was worse.

She denied intentionally burning him.

Doctors at Parkland Hospital told detectives the boy had second and third degree burns on his lower left leg and foot. The boy had to undergo a skin graft surgery to repair the damage on Jan. 15.

As of this posting, Johnson has not been booked into jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 5

Sharmeka
1d ago

How in the world was she allowed freedom in the first place after horribly harming a toddler and changing his life forever.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
GRAHAM, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Man arrested for arson at new home in Bowie

A 43-year-old Whitesboro man has been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a newly built home in Bowie Wednesday morning. City of Bowie firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 3. Construction of the new home was recently completed by Rojelio Aranda and Thomas Rivera.
BOWIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD looking for suspects in counterfeit money case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in passing counterfeit money. Public Information Officer at the Wichita Falls Police Department, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said that Financial Crime Detectives are working the case that involved two males and that this crime is considered forgery […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Johnson
Person
Alex Jones
Texoma's Homepage

None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Graham, police investigating

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a body that was reportedly found in a creek. UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, Graham Police responded to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body lying in a creek bed. Officers arrived […]
GRAHAM, TX
texomashomepage.com

Three arrested in Burkburnett meth by mail case

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and arrests of three Burkburnett residents. The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a...
BURKBURNETT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalding#Stepson#Murder#Child Protective Services#Violent Crime#Kell West Hospital
Texoma's Homepage

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy