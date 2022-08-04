The best burns Twitter’s lawyers deployed to deny Elon Musk’s claims

Read on www.theverge.com
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk's Sister Believed He Would Go Through With Twitter Deal: 'If He Says He's Going To Do It...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s sister Tosca Musk believed that the entrepreneur would go ahead with the purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Musk’s younger sister made the revelation in an interview with the Sunday Times, published Saturday. “If he says he’s going to do it,...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
The app Elon Musk used to calculate the number of bots on Twitter also thought he was a bot, according to Twitter's lawyers
Elon Musk is trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. In his lawsuit against the company, he said it is undercounting the number of bots on the site. But Twitter's lawyers said the tool Musk is using once classified his account as a potential bot.
RELATED PEOPLE
After filing countersuit against Twitter, Elon Musk says 'interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be much lower' lately
Elon Musk said Saturday that interactions with most Twitter accounts seem "much lower" lately. Musk and Twitter are caught in an ongoing legal battle after he tried to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on Friday after the social...
Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Countersuit: Tesla CEO's Claims A 'Story That Is Implausible'
The mudslinging seems to go on endlessly in the Twitter, Inc. TWTR-Elon Musk saga. The latest episode has seen the social media platform filing a 127-page response to the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO’s countersuit. What Happened: Twitter’s Chairman Bret Taylor shared the document on the namesake platform late Thursday...
Elon Musk jokes about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" and says he likes "a little nonsense"
Elon Musk joked about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" amid legal battle over $44 billion deal. He also said Saturday that he likes "a little nonsense." Musk filed a counter lawsuit against Twitter on Friday after the platform sued him for walking away. Elon Musk may be in the middle...
biztoc.com
In Court Battle With Twitter, Elon Musk's Revelation On Indian Government
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter now intends to force through. Musk said that the social media giant jeopardised its third largest market by failing to disclose "risky" litigation against the Indian government. In a countersuit in a Delaware court which was filed under seal last Friday and made public Thursday, Musk also claimed that he was "hoodwinked" into signing the deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Countersuit Could Be Made Public As Early As Thursday Despite Twitter's Objections: Report
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s countersuit against Twitter, Inc. TWTR could be made public soon, Reuters reported. Presiding judge Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court ruled in this regard after Twitter took exception to Musk’s attempt to release the 163-page document on Wednesday. The social media platform contended that it hasn’t been given a chance to redact confidential company-related information.
Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'
Twitter denied in a court filing that it had deprived its would-be acquirer, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, of necessary information or misrepresented details about its business. Musk originally made those charges to justify his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social platform, which he later claimed was infested with much larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.That fate of that acquisition, which Musk agreed to without taking the time to examine the details of Twitter’s business, now rests with a Delaware court where Twitter sued to...
Elon Musk: Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are 'spam bots' or real people.The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract.Both sides are headed toward an October...
Musk associate reacts to 'petty and vindictive' Twitter subpoena
One of Elon Musk's associates blasted Twitter on Wednesday after being subpoenaed by the social media platform.
Elon Musk's legal team has publicly filed its official response to Twitter's lawsuit
Elon Musk's legal team on Friday made public its official response to Twitter's lawsuit attempting to force him to complete their $44 billion acquisition deal.
Twitter labels Elon Musk claims over fake accounts ‘excuses’
Twitter has accused Elon Musk of “looking for an excuse” to get out of a deal to buy the company because the stock market decline meant it was no longer favourable for him.The social media platform has sued Mr Musk to force the completion of the 44 billion dollar (£36.2 billion) takeover after the Tesla and SpaceX boss said he was backing out.Mr Musk’s counter-claims against Twitter have not yet been made public, but a published court filing from the social media site directly responds to several of Mr Musk’s claims – including him accusing Twitter of fraud and hiding...
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud over 'bot' count in countersuit
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he claimed held back necessary information and misled his team about the true size of its user base. The countersuit by the billionaire and Tesla CEO...
The Twitter v. Elon trial pregame heats up
This Week In Elon, we’re talking about M&A again — but this time, we mean mergers and acquisitions — not marriages and affairs. The Delaware Court of Chancery handed Elon Musk an unfavorably speedy schedule last month in his ongoing fight to not buy Twitter, and now we’ve got specific dates for the trial: Elon and Twitter will square off from October 17th to October 21st. That leaves two and a half months for both parties to fight over what evidence they’ll get to introduce, and Twitter has already started digging — while Musk has been preparing a counterstrike with whatever dirt he’s already got.
