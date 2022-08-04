The best burns Twitter’s lawyers deployed to deny Elon Musk’s claims

This Week In Elon, we’re talking about M&A again — but this time, we mean mergers and acquisitions — not marriages and affairs. The Delaware Court of Chancery handed Elon Musk an unfavorably speedy schedule last month in his ongoing fight to not buy Twitter, and now we’ve got specific dates for the trial: Elon and Twitter will square off from October 17th to October 21st. That leaves two and a half months for both parties to fight over what evidence they’ll get to introduce, and Twitter has already started digging — while Musk has been preparing a counterstrike with whatever dirt he’s already got.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO