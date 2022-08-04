Richmond County elementary students return for the first day of school

Read on www.wrdw.com
Related
wfxg.com
Aiken County students offered chance at success ahead of school year
(GRANITEVILLE, SC) - One local organization gave away book bags and school supplies Saturday morning, but that's not all. The mission of SuccessTeam is to prepare students for success, not only in the classroom, but well beyond. FOX54 spoke with Austrai Bradley, of SuccessTeam, who said "SuccessTeam is a non-profit...
Annual event provides Aiken students a back-to-school boost
Attorney Everett Chandler helps organize and bankroll a variety of projects each year, and one of the biggest was held Saturday morning at the Aiken County Family YMCA. Fit 4 School, an annual event that aims to prepare children heading back to school, drew hundreds of visitors and dozens of volunteers.
WRDW-TV
S.T.E.A.M. day helps to showcase job opportunities in Aiken
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) -For the second year, Sky Is The Limit Foundation held their stem camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken county were able to expand their knowledge in stem, but this year organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, “S.T.E.A.M. DAY.”. Last...
SuccessTeam 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive headed to Aiken Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — SuccessTeam, a local non-profit organization specializing in educational youth development catering to community youth ages 13 – 18, is looking to make back-to-school a little easier for parents and students. The organization is holding its 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive. It will take place Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Parent’s concerns on COVID rise as schools are back in session
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Schools and elementary schools in Richmond County are starting off the 2022 school year and one of the concerns for parents is COVID. We talked to a professor of infectious diseases about it and he says to worry less. Empty buses and full classrooms...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County school officials discuss safety for the new school year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All students were back in the classroom Thursday in Columbia County. Unfortunately, the school district says a 14-year-old student was arrested at Greenbrier High School and was found with a gun in their backpack. School administrators were responding to a report of an unruly student in...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
WRDW-TV
New security system allows teachers to lock doors in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At any point, McDuffie County teachers can lock the doors to protect their students with a new security system. All seven schools in the district use Centegix. Teachers download the app onto their phones and press a button on their lanyard the second there’s danger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
North Augusta High School students taught aviation class
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over in North Augusta, high school students are learning about aviation thanks to a career path class. We caught up with the flight instructor about what is taught in class. Travis Spears’ students have been learning to fly. “If we can introduce students to aviation...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County bus drivers needed as the school year quickly approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver openings after being in crisis mode several times last year. When we last checked, openings were higher at 28 than during those crisis situations last year. We sat down with the Transportation Workers...
Greenbrier High School student found with gun on campus on first day of school
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an “unruly juvenile” was found to have a gun in their bookbag on the first day of classes at Greenbrier High School. A press release from the Columbia County School District said, ” On Thursday, August 4, […]
WRDW-TV
Organizations, community members help kids get back-to-school ready
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to back-to-school shopping, the only thing better than a sale is free. Lucky for parents, there’s a huge back-to-school celebration at the Augusta Common. There are plenty of giveaways heading into the weekend. At the Augusta Common, there were food trucks, live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxg.com
Boys & Girls Clubs provide valuable resources for students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Back to school means so much more than just going back to class. For many parents, the work day doesn't end when the school bell rings, and critical after-school programs make a difference. Maliya Stone started fourth grade today, but she has been going to Boys...
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 4
Students in Columbia County and some in Richmond County head back to the classroom today. We caught up with bus drivers and parents on how they were preparing for the big first day. Here are your top headlines.
Local Aiken County high-schoolers compete, win at twirling nationals
Two local high schoolers are tossing and twirling their way to championships. Sisters Lily and Iris Hatchett, both students in Aiken County Public School District, recently competed in the National Baton Twirling Association's Grand National Championships at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. While there, the sisters...
School is starting back soon in Aiken County. Here's what you need to know.
The 2022-23 school year in Aiken County begins on Aug. 15, and here's what you need to know. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the 2022-23 academic calendar in February. Jeanie Glover, the chief officer of instruction, said that while the school year will have the required 180 days for students, but there is a weeklong fall break from Oct. 17-21.
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Picture-perfect moments from the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, all Columbia County students returned to the classroom. Elementary students in Richmond County also had their first day. We asked you to send us your back-to-school photos — and you did. Take a look at these smiles!. In Richmond County, K-8, middle, high,...
wfxg.com
FOUND: Man with Autism missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Andre Miles has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Autism. Twenty-year-old Andre Miles was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health...
wgac.com
Body Found In Augusta Canal
A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Comments / 0