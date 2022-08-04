Richmond County elementary students return for the first day of school

The 2022-23 school year in Aiken County begins on Aug. 15, and here's what you need to know. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the 2022-23 academic calendar in February. Jeanie Glover, the chief officer of instruction, said that while the school year will have the required 180 days for students, but there is a weeklong fall break from Oct. 17-21.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO