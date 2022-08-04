Devon Energy Announces Five-Year STEM Learning Program With OU, OSU

Read on www.newson6.com
California Governor Encourages Filmmakers To Move To California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges filmmakers to come to the West Coast, Citing Republican-controlled states' "attacks" on reproductive health. calling out movie production companies in state's like Oklahoma and Georgia. "The legislatures of states like Georgia and Oklahoma have waged a cruel assault on essential rights," Gov. Newsom said in...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls on Production Companies To Leave Oklahoma In Campaign Ad
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on video production companies to “walk the walk” with their values and move out of Oklahoma in a magazine campaign advertisement. Newsom’s reelection campaign purchased the full-page ad in Variety magazine. “Over the past several years, the legislatures of states like Georgia...
Tax-Free Weekend In Oklahoma Begins
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Tax-Free weekend is officially underway and it could be a big help to families as the National Retail Federation predicts the average household will spend $864 on back-to-school shopping this year. News On 6's Cal Day breaks down those numbers.
Shoppers Take Advantage Of Tax-Free Weekend In Oklahoma
It's tax free weekend across Oklahoma, meaning there are a lot of deals this weekend at area stores. The annual event means stores must waive the sales tax on select items. News On 6's Jonathan Cooper was live with details.
Head Of Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation Retiring After 42-Year Career In law Enforcement
The head of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is retiring after a 42-year career in law enforcement. Ricky Adams told the online news outlet NonDoc that he's incredibly proud of his work, and feels like he's leaving the agency in its best shape ever. His retirement will go into...
Tax-Free Weekend Starts Friday In Oklahoma
Get your wallets ready because tax-free weekend is here and will be all the way through Sunday. Clothing items priced under $100 are tax-free, including school uniforms and shoes. Diapers are included in the sale along with some electronics.
Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room
Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
Lawsuit: Stitt Removed Veterans Commission Members For Supporting Other Candidate
Two ousted members of the Veterans Commission, which oversees the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, filed a lawsuit against Kevin Stitt claiming the governor removed them for their political opinions. “Unfortunately, we're dealing with a governor who is my way or the highway,” said Larry Van Schuyver, former chair of...
OSDH: 11,852 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 84 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Eighty-four virus-related deaths and 11,852 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since July 28, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,128,298 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The current provisional...
Tennessee Sues Walgreens For 'Unlawful" Distribution And Sale Of Opiates
The State of Tennessee has sued the drugstore chain for "flooding the market" with opioids. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said drug store flooded the market with addictive--prescription drugs. Walgreens responded to the suit, and said it did not make, or market, opioids.
